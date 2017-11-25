Winter Games a team effort

The city is looking to neighbouring municipalities as potential partners to share the spotlight early next year.

While Barrie city council on Monday will discuss contributing $10,000 to the 2018 Ontario Winter Games, slated for March 1 to 4, other municipalities could follow suit with either a financial or an in-kind contribution.

“We're really excited about that,” Michael Ladouceur, general manager of the games, said Friday.

Besides Barrie, the city recently sent out partnership packages to Oro-Medonte, Rama First Nation, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Bracebridge and Midland since those municipalities are all involved in hosting at least one sport during the games.

“It's a great opportunity to spread out the scope of the games,” Ladouceur said, noting there are a number of partnership opportunities available, from a financial commitment to offering in-kind donations through personnel and facilities.

“We offered three different possibilities in terms of partnerships. There's also an opportunity to be a presenting sponsor.”

Ladouceur said neighbouring municipalities all wrote letters of support when Orillia was initially trying to secure the event.

The games, which Orillia will also host in 2020, will feature 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials competing in 25 sports and is expected to draw an estimated 5,000 spectators and pump millions into the region's economy.

Reaching out to Barrie to become a host partner seems like a natural fit since that city is already planning for 260 athletes competing in badminton, squash and wheelchair basketball at its facilities.

Partnering with Orillia would carry a $10,000 commitment for Barrie, including $1,850 of in-kind facility-rental space. In return, Barrie could receive naming rights, advertising, marketing and other promotions.

“Our residents and businesses don't care about municipal boundaries — they want to see their communities work together to save money and provide more services,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said, referring to his council's plan to also look at possible partnerships with Essa Township and the Simcoe County Museum for other projects Monday.

“That should always be the goal. Wherever a partnership can save our residents money and/or provide new or expanded services, we should look at them.”

Of the other municipalities involved with the games, Rama will be home to target shooting and hockey, while Oro-Medonte will host the Nordic and para-Nordic events. Midland will be home to boxing, judo and kickboxing, while Gravenhurst and Huntsville will host sledge hockey and speed skating, respectively. Bracebridge is the place to be for wushu and synchronized swimming.

