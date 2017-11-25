An Orillia women's shelter could move into new digs next year.

Green Haven Shelter for Women executive director Liz Westcott said the organization has already purchased property in the city for a new build designed to better serve its clientele.

“We are now in Phase 2,” Westcott said during an interview Friday at Green Haven, noting the Ministry of Community and Social Services had earlier approved the property purchase.

While she declined to disclose the purchase price, Westcott said the current shelter can become crowded and doesn't afford enough privacy to women and their children who arrive to escape domestic violence.

“There are five shelters in Simcoe County and we're all busy,” she said, noting Green Haven has an annual occupancy rate of 85% and has seen huge growth in its outreach programs, but lacks proper meeting space within its walls.

The new shelter would be fully accessible with eight bedrooms and “be more conducive to a woman's healing” rather than the five bedrooms that can currently accommodate a maximum of 13 people (women and their children).

“We have nine kids under the age of nine now living us,” she said, adding there's little privacy or quiet space currently available for those already going through a challenging time. “It's chaotic here all the time.”

While the province will fund construction costs, a capital campaign will begin next year with the aim of raising $1 million to ensure the new build has all of the necessities.

As an example, Westcott said, while items like bulletproof glass are factored into building costs, industrial/commercial-grade appliances that are required with a shared public facility are not.

Although it was founded in 1991, the idea to create the agency initially sprouted in the late 1970s, when a small group of concerned citizens met to discuss the need for local services to support women and children experiencing violence and abuse.

Westcott said when they first opened their doors, hopes were high their work would eventually not be necessary.

“It was a bit of a dream that we wouldn't be needed in 10 years,” she said. “But the issue has not gone away.”

Green Haven is now involved in a number of events dedicated to tackling abuse against women and will be selling “Wrapped in Courage” purple scarves and ties for $20 each throughout the month with a goal of helping all women to live free from violence.

Saturday, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women will be held worldwide and “starts 16 days of action.”

On Dec. 6, meanwhile, Canada marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, an annual event marking the 28th anniversary of the murder of 14 young women at École Polytechnique de Montréal.

andrewphilips@live.ca