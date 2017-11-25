Nature’s theatre on the water

Every fall, a special environmental stage is set up on Lake Simcoe with the performances building to a peak just as the cold wind of November comes calling.

The performers start arriving as early as late August or early September and build in number as the colder temperatures start to bring down more performers in what I call the wings of October. These performances occur all over Lake Simcoe but are most pronounced in the deeper water around the channel more than 40 metres deep that runs from the mouth of Kempenfelt Bay to the central part of the lake. The best places to view this spectacular performance are from Shingle Bay in Orillia, where Mill Creek, Ben’s Ditch and Brough’s Creek feed into Shingle Bay and Hospital Bay, south past Carthew Bay, the mouth of Hawkestone Creek, Burl’s Creek, Shanty Bay, and into Barrie, around the west end of Kempenfelt Bay. The best seats in the house are on Lake Simcoe in Orillia and Barrie.

The first of the Bonaparte’s gulls arrived on Lake Simcoe in late August and early September, many still in summer or alternate plumage. These small, graceful gulls nest in coniferous trees in isolated pairs or small colonies in sparse, remote northern forests of Canada and Alaska, near water. Some are known to nest on the ground on the isolated taiga north of the boreal forest tree line. The breeding season is short, with southward migration starting by mid-July, when they form large flocks of hundreds, then eventually thousands, as they move south along the Pacific, Mississippi and Atlantic flyways, feeding mainly on small fish, to winter as far north as there is ice-free water. These small gulls are called three-year gulls since it takes them that long to reach adult plumage, when they change from definite basic in winter to definite alternate in summer, going through a complete and partial moult every year. Juveniles arrive in a different plumage and adults moult into basic plumage by losing their black hood on their head, but they retain a black spot behind the eye. These gulls will build in numbers, from hundreds on Lake Simcoe in October and November to thousands on the Niagara River in November and December. Many other gull species like little gulls, Sabine’s gull and black-legged kittiwakes can be observed in these flocks.

Since Lake Simcoe is located between the Mississippi and Atlantic flyways, we see large numbers of ducks, geese, swans, loons, grebes and gulls every year on migration. Common loons that nest from Simcoe County and north in Ontario also start moving south in late summer and fall. This year, I received reports of flocks of more than 200 birds at Carthew Bay Sept. 17 to more than 500 on Kempenfelt Bay on the Barrie waterfront Oct. 5, which grew to 2,000 birds by Oct. 7. In recent years, the rarer Pacific loon, mainly from the west, has appeared on Lake Simcoe, with one at Barrie Oct. 5, two Oct. 6, and three by Oct. 7, with some still in breeding plumage. These loons were soon joined by several red-throated loons, making up flocks of three species of loons plus hundreds of red-necked grebes, a few horned and pied-billed grebes mixing with some of the larger gulls like great black-backed, glaucous and Iceland gulls from the north. By November, more performers arrive with large flocks of ducks, geese and swans, like mergansers, goldeneyes and buffleheads. The water and shorelines in Barrie and Orillia are covered by many species of water birds, like swans, geese, ducks, loons, grebes and gulls, all feeding and giving a great display for anyone interested in bird observation and study.

Why are all these birds gathering on Lake Simcoe and presenting great views and performances during their migration through our area? The star that sets the stage for all of these performances turns out to be a little fish less than nine millimetres long, called an emerald shiner, Notropis atherinoides. This common fish of deep, large lakes and smaller water bodies has a short life of three to five years, a high mortality rate that spawns in summer. Mostly a pelagic species that moves to deeper water to overwinter, this species moves to shallow water and small streams in autumn, congregating in large schools near the surface, sometimes aggregating off docks, piers and at river mouths in numbers so large, they completely cover the water surface. Many die due to lack or oxygen or the sudden water temperature changes, but hundreds are eaten every day as easy prey by fish-eating birds like loons, grebes, gulls, terns, cormorants and ducks. They also become bait fish eaten by larger fish, comprising 64% of the diet for lake trout. It is a feeding bonanza in autumn on these cities’ waterfronts until the shiners move to deeper water just before the end of December as ice starts to form on Lake Simcoe.

However, identifying these birds feeding on the large schools of shiners is not easy since most are now in their drab, grey and dusky winter plumage, with juveniles looking almost like adults and with very little separation between species.

I decided this fall to hold an “On the Wings of the Winds of Fall” workshop for the Ontario Master Naturalist Program and made up a 12-page booklet with maps, species lists and detailed drawings of the different plumages of the many species as a handy reference guide for participants. Last weekend, the workshop listed more than a dozen species, with participants being able to identify with great accuracy the different species and ages of these birds when viewed at a distance through spotting scopes. Close observations of first-year Iceland gulls and a mink eating an emerald shiner on the Orillia waterfront captured in videos may have been the curtain performances, but hundreds of loons, grebes, gulls and ducks were identified using the guide to confirm the species by features of plumage and markings, emphasized well by hand-drawn sketches. The show is in its last weeks now, but I can’t wait until next season, when the performers will again set the stage.

Bob Bowles is a local naturalist. He can be contacted at rbowles@rogers.com.