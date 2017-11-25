Magical Mother Nature

The snow is wet. The rain is cold. The clouds are heavy. It’s dark by 4:30 in the afternoon. It is November. And no, cheerfully saying, “Well, at least there are no mosquitoes,” doesn’t really help.

Of course, there is a cure for these doldrums. It involves getting dressed appropriately and going for a walk. Yes, outside. But it works, especially if you happen to find magic along the way.

Best example of this happened a few years ago, when a bunch of us hosted our own “seasonal retreat.” Our group consisted of five somewhat stressed professionals: a high-school physical-education teacher, an elementary-school teacher, an outdoor-education consultant, a biology and native-culture interpreter, and myself, an eco-tourism manager. We were spending the weekend doing what many would consider an unprofessional pursuit: We were looking for magic.

Not your sleight-of-hand kind of magic, but the real, unexplainable magic found in nature, where you can do nothing but marvel at the event. And, not surprisingly, we found some.

Our base camp was on Sparrow Lake, at Bayview Wildwood Resort. (We may be outdoorsy people, but we like our creature comforts.) The land we were exploring in these last chilly days of autumn goes by different names: the Land Between, the start of northern Ontario, the Canadian Shield. Whatever one decides to call it, the rolling outcrops of granite rock, studded with pine trees and cradling innumerable beaver ponds, was utopia for us, all lovers of this rugged wilderness.

The weather was your typical November kind of day: windy, sunny, cloudy, warm yet chilly. The temperature had dropped below freezing the last night, and the fresh snowfall was light enough to make for great tracking conditions. Dressed properly, and with the right attitude, it was the perfect day for a hike. That in itself was a bit of magic for us, as this long-planned weekend could just as easily have been freezing rain, high wind and wet snow.

The open ridges of rock land made for easy walking, but the unique wave formation of these ridges meant every easy uphill slope was followed by an abrupt and steep drop. With the tree leaves being down, the liquid appearance of this geological formation was quite apparent. How was it these granite waves were created? No doubt some magical moment in the distant past could explain it, so for now we professionals simply said, “Hmm, very interesting.”

Within the great open expanses of bald rock are a myriad of cracks and crevices — some so large, we had to jump across them; others, a mere chip in the surface. It was in one of these hand-sized depressions we found evidence of ephemeral magic.

The temperature had fallen over the past couple of days, and a layer of ice had formed on the ponds. This little rock pocket held water, too, yet when the ice formed, it did so in a most unusual way. Rising from the small surface was an icicle. That’s right — rising. There was nothing overhead for the water to have dripped from, and there was no vegetation from within to give support or allow water to stick to. It just rose up, about three inches high, into a beautiful spire. Closer inspection revealed a wonderful pattern of air bubbles and stress lines caught within had created a white Christmas tree. Magic, big time.

The five of us were lying on our bellies, heads close to the ice spire, our bodies radiating out like spokes on a wheel. Despite our collective mass of education and experience, none of us could explain the phenomenon before us. And so this little inverted icicle became a sign of something bigger than we are, a sign we aren’t as important as we think we are, that events happen in nature that are way beyond our control and can be, at times, beyond our understanding. Accept it as magic, and move on.

As we continued our hike, we found one fascination after another: otter slides on slushy pond ice; chickadees that mobbed us as we climbed broken rock faces; tracks of moose, deer, wolf, fisher and coyote. We were in our element, the outdoors, and we were with friends who shared in the knowledge of outdoor spirits. Out here, we were part of a festival of life, yet could find solitude in our thoughts.

It was a glorious, magical outing and, best of all, not one mosquito.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.