MacDonald poetic by design

J.E.H. MacDonald was much more than a superb painter, founding member of the Group of Seven and mentor and friend to the group’s younger members — he was arguably Canada’s first professional graphic designer, in the sense that we think of them today, and yet this aspect of his work is virtually unknown and seldom celebrated.

The scope and quality of MacDonald’s design work is extraordinary and it was my discovery of a little book — The Woodcarver’s Wife, by Marjorie Pickthall, with “decorations by J.E.H. MacDonald,” the title page and end papers of which are seen here — that piqued my interest in this little-known but important part of his life and contribution to the arts in Canada.

MacDonald was born in England in 1873. His father was Canadian and, in 1887, brought his family home to settle in Hamilton. The family then moved to Toronto and, at the age of 17, MacDonald went to work at the Toronto Lithographic Company, studying commercial design and art at night at the Central Ontario School of Art and Design. By 1895, he had moved to Grip Ltd. as a junior designer. Founded in 1873 by political cartoonist and satirist J.W. Bengough, Grip Ltd. was chiefly a vehicle for publishing his weekly satirical magazine, Grip. When publication of the magazine ceased in 1892, the firm continued with its design and advertising work, becoming one of the most technologically and artistically sophisticated design firms of its time in Canada.

MacDonald married in 1899 and, in 1903, he left Grip and moved to London, England, with his wife and young son, Thoreau, to work at Carlton Studio Designers, a firm started a year earlier by three ex-Grip employees.

MacDonald had been an admirer of William Morris and the Arts and Crafts movement since his art-student days and took every opportunity he could while in England to learn more of Morris’s philosophy of design and to study his work. Like Morris, MacDonald was drawn to the detailed ornamentation of medieval manuscripts, with their decoration of stylized foliage and flowers, dense patterns and beautiful lettering, and these elements continued to inform his graphic design work over the years. In London, he was also exposed to the work of Aubrey Beardsley, who worked almost exclusively in black and white and developed a distinctive style of illustration that influenced many other designers based on sinuous Art Nouveau forms and the use of heavily decorated areas set against areas of white space.

The little family returned to Toronto in 1906 and MacDonald was appointed chief designer at Grip. This was a time when the printing and publishing industries were exploding with new concepts and becoming more and more influential. New photolithographic technologies gave designers the freedom to produce images for direct reproduction, rather than copying existing ones as engravings or lithographs, giving them remarkable creative flexibility and the opportunity to develop their own distinctive style. At the same time, the growth of industries and consumer goods meant advertising became an industry in itself, with the graphic designer its linchpin.

While employed at Grip, MacDonald worked on everything from print advertising and brochures to window display designs, catalogues covers, business logos, decorative certificates and signs. At the same time, he was in charge of a number of other designers whose names might just be familiar — Tom Thomson, Arthur Lismer, Frederick Varley, Frank Johnston and Franklin Carmichael. Away from the office, this group sketched and painted together on weekend jaunts outside the city, joined frequently by Lawren Harris, who MacDonald had met at the Arts and Letters Club.

In 1911, MacDonald left Grip to take up painting full time, encouraged by the success of a solo exhibition that year at the Arts and Letters Club and by the persuasions of Harris. However, he was also a realist who had bought a house in Thornhill and had a family to support, and knew the small income he received from painting could support a family only if he augmented it by accepting what he called a ”crushing number of commercial commissions.” For the rest of his life, until his death in 1932 at the age of 59, MacDonald continued to move between the worlds of fine and commercial art, with much of his freelance work concentrated on book design and illustration.

This was the one area of design that perhaps captivated him most. In 1900, he wrote a poem, A Word to Us All, which he produced as a beautifully hand-lettered and -illustrated manuscript done in ink and gouache, very much in the style of Morris. MacDonald was intrigued by the books being produced by small, private presses at this time and it is likely he produced his manuscript with the intention it would be printed, possibly by the Roycroft Press in New York, which specialized in small editions of beautifully designed works, which he had visited that same year. In later years, he did freelance book design for many publishers including J.M. Dent, Ryerson, the University of Toronto Press, and McClelland and Stewart. It is for this last company that MacDonald did, as he proclaims on the title page, the “decorations” for the 1922, posthumously published edition of Pickthall’s epic verse drama, The Woodcarver’s Wife.

Pickthall sold her first story at the age of 15 to the Toronto Globe, launching a career as one of the pre-eminent Canadian authors of the early 20th century, lauded for her technical perfection and causing her to be known before her death in 1922 as “Canada’s sweetest voice.” MacDonald’s decorations for the title page and end papers clearly show his connection to Morris and the principles of Arts and Crafts design in his use of medieval motifs, flowers and intertwining leaves and stems, but MacDonald gives them a different, more open treatment, particularly on the end papers, where a lightness and femininity reflect the subject matter of the poem. The Madonna-like figure is Dorette, the wood carver’s wife, who, in the poem, is the model for a Pieta, which her husband, Jean, is carving for a new church in their village.

The sensibilities of Morris’s work continued to influence MacDonald’s graphic design throughout his career. However, he was no slavish imitator of Morris, and his frequent use of distinctly Canadian decorative motifs like native wildflowers and trees and even totem poles, as well as the unique, rhythmic patterns of his compositions and decorative schemes, gave a vitality and elegance to his design work, which few, if any, designers of his generation in Canada were able to match.

