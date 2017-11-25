Let’s unite to end violence against women

Since 1991, the period of Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 has been dubbed the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence. The 16 days start on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (Nov. 25) and is bookended with Human Rights Day (Dec. 10), celebrating the anniversary of the 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The campaign offers an opportunity for governments, organizations and civil society to unite with one voice and raise awareness of the issues.

This year, the campaign follows a wave of #MeToo tweets. Women around the globe are telling the world about their experiences of sexual violence and harassment. These women are naming men in powerful positions for actions taken without the women’s consent. As Jane Mayer wrote in The New Yorker, “Sexual harassment is about power, not sex.” Even Canada’s environment minister, the Hon. Catherine McKenna, refused to answer a question from a reporter from The Rebel, a far-right website, unless he made a commitment to stop referring to her as “climate Barbie” (or other such monikers).

This wave of voices is expressing zero tolerance for gender-based violence. And while you may not have any experience with this issue, we all have a role to play.

In Orillia, Green Haven Shelter for Women offers a sanctuary for women and their children who are escaping a violent home. The Canadian Federation of University Women Orillia and its members support this organization. Green Haven needs this support. Financial gifts help abused women and children receive counselling, crisis intervention and safe refuge, while enabling them to make the difficult transition from abuse to independence. The Green Again for New Beginnings store at 33 Mississaga St. E. accepts donations of gently used clothing and household items. You are also invited to shop here — you are sure to find a bargain. Donations of toiletries and warm socks are also welcome. All proceeds from sales at the store go to the shelter.

Other ways you can use your voice is to challenge comments/jokes that promote violence against women. Too often, we give a nervous titter to such comments rather than calling out the speaker for promoting negative behaviour. In our age of social media, one can also challenge online harassment.

You can attend a local 16 Days event such as the vigil being held Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at OPP General Headquarters in Orillia, in remembrance of the Montreal Massacre at École Polytechnique. Priscilla de Villiers, a community activist, will be the keynote speaker. Her daughter was murdered by her partner, “who had a long history of violence.” De Villiers now devotes her time to lobbying for strengthened laws in the hope others will be saved from a similar fate.

Education is a large component of the battle to end gender-based violence. We need to teach our children to resolve conflict without violence. We need to teach our girls to protect and empower themselves. And we need to teach our boys that violence, and in particular gender-based violence, perpetuates the problem. The Ontario health curriculum, introduced in 2015, attempts to address these issues. Learn how negative media images of women and girls foster gender-based violence and how you can counter this trend.

During the month of November, everyone across Ontario is invited to participate in showing abused women across the province they have our support by wearing a purple scarf. The United Nations’ UNiTE to End Violence Against Women campaign has adopted the colour orange as a uniting theme, symbolizing a brighter future. By wearing orange and/or purple during these 16 days, you are showing women and their children their community supports them and they are not alone.

Over these 16 days — and beyond — I hope your voice joins the choir. With more voices, the wave can be turned into a tsunami.

Karen Thorington is the advocacy chair with Canadian Federation of University Women Orillia.