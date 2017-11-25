Inter-school battle at Bucs tourney
It was a battle of the Thunderbirds during Friday’s fourth annual Bradford Bucs Junior Boys’ Invitational. The two junior boys basketball squads from Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia went head to head, with Team A defeating Team B 38-22. (SUBMITTED)
