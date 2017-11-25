Don’t trash our reputation — and our planet

Now that the weather is turning colder, many of us are turning south. A lot of people enjoy spending at least some part of winter in warmer climates. Can you blame them? It always feels so freeing when you can walk outside without the process of hats, boots, mitts and parka first.

Last February marked my first trip south in the dead of winter. A group of five friends and I ventured off to Cuba for seven days. The trip was all it promised to be and more — fun, historic sites, food, drinks and lots of them. You may think, “What’s not to love?” But there was one big thing not to love on this trip: litter; tons of litter.

I didn’t know, as a newbie, how the all-inclusive system worked. Luckily for me, a friend on the trip had been before and recommended we all bring some kind of reusable, insulated cup. This information was invaluable not just for me, but for the environment. If you have been on an all-inclusive vacation before, you will know the feeling of shock at the number of plastic, disposable cups being used at countless resorts across the Caribbean. The length of time it takes these cups to break down varies according to what source you look at, but according to the U.S. National Park Service; Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Fla., and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program, it takes about 450 years.

Every drink you consume in the blaring island heat comes in a small plastic cup. Think of only the six of us, over seven days. How many cups would we have gone through if that friend hadn’t prepared us? Then, think of all the people who visit over months on end in the tourist season. It is a staggering amount of garbage.

We saw people just throw cups when they were finished, to no particular place — just throw away and go get another. I love my country and I love my fellow Canadians, but there were times I was embarrassed to be counted among people who could treat the planet so cruelly. And, what is worse, I don’t think these people would have done that at home. We, as Canadians, seemed to leave our environmental values back home.

The consumption was a shock on the resort, but it was all the more shocking when we got to what, from a distance, was the beautiful beach of Varadero. My heart absolutely sank. The beach was riddled with plastic cups, cigarette butts, tissue and magazine inserts. Some of my friends and I did a mini-beach cleanup, but it felt like a drop in the ocean.

When I got home, I told another friend about this aspect of the trip and she thought it was fascinating. How interesting that Cuba caters to us with some of the world’s worst one-time-use items, a country known for its extremes of reuse. This is how they see our culture, and I am afraid we are not doing much to change that perception.

Everything we do has an impact on the environment, and that is why my vacation top tip if you are going away this winter is to take a cup. I want people to have fun and feel free when they enjoy southern climates, but with minimal planning and a cute, reusable cup, you can truly enjoy your vacation knowing you have done your part for our global environment. Apply this vacation top tip and show Canada is still a country that cares.

Courtney Baker is the administrative assistant at the Couchiching Conservancy, a non-profit land trust dedicated to protecting nature for future generations. To learn more about conservation efforts in our region, visit couchichingconserv.ca.