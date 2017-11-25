Condo residents pay more than fair share

Earlier this week, Orillia’s Scott Maclagan sounded the alarm about what are known as common-elements condominiums. In such a development — like where Maclagan resides at North Lake Village — owners live in what are technically dubbed “freehold” homes on “pieces of tied lands.” Like regular homeowners, they pay property taxes, but they also pay a monthly stipend to cover the costs of the common elements.

In the case of North Lake Village, those common elements include garbage collection, road maintenance, street lights, sidewalks, snow removal and other services traditionally covered through property taxes. In Maclagan’s case, he pays almost $4,000 in annual property taxes, plus an $84 monthly fee for those common elements. That money goes to the condo corporation — composed of the owners — and a portion of those fees is set aside in reserve funds to cover the maintenance and eventual replacement of underground infrastructure.

That’s what makes these developments so unique. Normally, the municipality must pay for and provide that infrastructure — water and sewer services, for example. The city is also charged with maintaining and fixing said infrastructure, paid for through property taxes. In a common-elements situation, the developer builds those infrastructure elements and then they are the responsibility of the homeowners.

“Simply put, common-element condo projects transfer the financial responsibility for a number of normally provided municipal services to the future project residents,” Maclagan said in a letter to Ian Sugden, the city’s director of development services. “Yet, these residents are expected to pay full municipal taxes … How is that fair?”

He is also upset that because a common-elements development is deemed private property, that means police will not patrol the private roads. He said their only alternative is to erect gates at entrances to keep everyone out. It’s not a great solution.

Maclagan is like a dog with a bone. After more than five decades as a benefit consultant who worked with major public- and private-sector clients, he is not intimidated by red tape, bureaucracy or lengthy processes. He has spent months researching the issue and has arranged meetings with senior city staff and his ward councillors and has tried to get Progressive Conservative Party Leader Patrick Brown to take up the cause. He wrote a letter, delivered it to his office and then attended the recent seniors’ fair Brown co-hosts, where he was able to talk, albeit briefly, with him. He has not responded.

While Maclagan’s concerns are valid and frustrating — he said the concept wasn’t clear prior to purchase — this type of development is quite common. There are several in Orillia, including the Villages of Leacock Point and developments in west Orillia and on Barrie Road, and they have been around for years.

The Planning Act allows them, as Maclagan concedes, but he wants municipalities to use their existing powers — the city ultimately can approve, deny or modify a proposal — to stop such developments. At the least, as they lobby for change at the provincial level, he says people in common-elements condos should receive some form of tax relief from the municipality. He is right. Even though the residents should pay taxes, pay their share of upkeep for city roads and amenities, they should pay a little less than those in traditional homes. And that would require a change at the provincial level, which begs the question: Why is Brown not interested in helping and, worse, why is he ignoring his constituents?

— The Packet & Times

