It's truly a story that never ages.

And that's part of the appeal for a Couchiching Jubilee House (CJH) fundraiser next month, with a return to its dramatic reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (99 Peter St. N.).

“It's a really big deal for us,” said Carmen Agius, development co-ordinator for CJH, a supportive program designed for women facing challenges of abuse, poverty, broken relationships and isolation.

The agency hopes to raise $10,000 from the Dec. 10 event — funds Agius said are badly needed to keep helping women and their children transition to a better life.

CJH's four-unit transition home sustained major flood damage this summer, with a plumbing malfunction causing about $100,000 in damage. While insurance covered most costs, according to Agius, CJH had to find alternative accommodation for those staying at the home while the building was repaired.

The upcoming fundraiser has enlisted a full slate of readers, including Rusty Draper, Jason McCoy and Kristen Keller, who will all provide a colourful take on the words of the 19th-century author with chapters interspersed by musical inspirations.

“It's really a full night of entertainment,” Agius said, noting the participating readers could be on stage or suddenly appear from within the audience during the performance. “The church can seat 700 people.”

CJH picked up the fundraiser from the original CBC Dickens readings organized by journalist Judy Madren that happened across Canada featuring CBC journalists.

When Madren stopped organizing it, CJH kept it going locally. In the past, the event has been held at St. James', St. Paul's and the Church of the Guardian Angels.

Dickens wrote the book featuring well-known curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge in response to the notorious poverty experienced in the 1840s. Chapters were serialized and Dickens would conduct readings to benefit charities that addressed poverty and education for the poor.

“There was great wealth and a lot of poor people,” Agius said, noting the book helped move people back toward the true spirit of the season.

“Dickens was very much into Christmas. He's credited with reviving the Christmas spirit in England.”

Tickets for the show that starts at 7 p.m. are $20 for adults and $15 for youth. They're available at Couchiching Jubilee House (79 Colborne St. E.) or by calling 705-326-4337.

