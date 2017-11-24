Science in the Making: How solid is solid?

As teachers, we are often asked interesting questions in class. Recently, a student learning about phases of matter asked, “When does a solid stop being a solid? When is it a liquid?” If your answer to that question would be, “when it melts,” you would be correct, but only when describing certain classes of materials. For many everyday substances, the answer is not nearly as simple.

Some substances have a well-defined temperature at which they will melt, or a “melting point.” Crystalline solids have a sharp melting point at which they change from a solid to a liquid. A crystal is defined by long-range uniformity: Molecules in a crystalline solid are arranged in a regular lattice. When energy is introduced to such a solid (through some form of heating, for example), the motion of the molecules increases and temperature increases. When the temperature reaches the melting point, there is a qualitative change in the molecular structure: Continued input of energy goes into breaking the regular arrangement rather than increasing the motion of the molecules, and the crystal structure breaks down in favour of a relatively disordered arrangement — a liquid.

Not all solids are crystalline solids with a specific melting point. Salt and ice are crystalline solids, as are many minerals you can see on display in museums or even present in rocks around your home. If a solid is not crystalline, it is amorphous. Glass and many plastics are amorphous solids. The molecules in these materials have a disordered arrangement instead of being arranged in a regular lattice. Since the molecules in an amorphous solid are already disordered relative to those in a crystalline solid, the transition from solid to liquid is not nearly as well-defined, and is actually somewhat arbitrary.

Liquids are defined by their ability to flow, and solids by their inability to flow. When we say water can flow from one cup into another, what does that really mean? The bulk movement of water occurs over timescales smaller than or comparable to the timescale of our observation. Liquids have viscosity, a measure of their resistance to flow. If the resistance is low, as in water, we see the liquid flows easily under the influence of a force like gravity. Ketchup, on the other hand, may flow but not as easily under the same force. It has greater viscosity than water. An even more extreme example is hair gel. It may flow, but not appreciably over small timescales when only under the influence of gravity. Extra force (from, for example, squeezing the bottle) might be necessary to get it to flow. Some substances are so viscous, you may think they are not flowing at all, but if given enough time, you can observe they are indeed flowing. An example of such a material (a resin called pitch) is on display at the University of Queensland in Australia. The display consists of a neck-less funnel filled with the resin and a container to catch the drops that fall due to the flow. Pitch is so viscous (about 230 billion times more viscous than water), only nine drops have fallen since the display/experiment was set up in 1930 . You can look at the live feed online, although it is not very exciting.

Many things we consider to be solid are only motionless when measured at a particular timescale. For example, most plastics (or, more correctly, thermoplastic polymers — see our article “In defence of plastic cheese,” June 2015) will flow, but you may have to wait until the end of the universe to be able to observe that flow at room temperature. For many materials, the timeframe associated with flow gets smaller when you warm things up, such that scientists can take slow-moving materials and “simulate” long timescale measurements by heating them up. Alternatively, some materials can be cooled down so phenomena that might take a fraction of a second at room temperature take place over a much more convenient timescale to measure. This practice of using changes with temperature as a proxy for changes with time is called “time-temperature superposition,” and is an especially powerful tool in material science since so many materials we are interested in are only solid (or liquid) when measured at a particular timescale.

You may have heard people use the phenomena of slow flow in apparently solid materials to explain thickness variations in glass in old church windows. Such explanations claim glass is thick at the bottom of the window because, over time, it has flowed. While glass, as an amorphous solid, will flow, that flow is nowhere near fast enough to explain large changes in thickness over hundreds or even thousands of years. In medieval times, panes of glass were often made by rolling, blowing and flattening molten glass, and the result was sheets that were thicker at the edges and were usually installed with the heavier side at the bottom. The glass may have flowed appreciably under the influence of gravity when it was very hot (during production), but flow of that type would take far too long to observe at ambient temperatures.

Drs. Thamara Laredo and Chris Murray are science faculty at Lakehead University with wide and varied research interests. Science in the Making is a monthly column meant to answer scientific questions from the public. Questions can be sent to scienceinthemaking@lakeheadu.ca.