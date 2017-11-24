Own experience keeps Maxwell passionate

His mom, his adoptive mom, was the first.

The first to shine what James Maxwell calls a pinpoint of light on the path he was walking. Taking those few extra minutes in the car after they got home from church and everyone else had gone in the house. Letting James take the wheel and pretend he was driving. “Where are we going?” his mom would ask, knowing James needed an outlet for mind and body, especially on those long, regimented Sundays, a chance to get away if only in his imagination. Maybe needing the same thing herself, missing the freedom she’d known in her early days as a nurse. Or maybe really asking that question: Where are we going? Wondering, perhaps, since the car accident that had taken her sister-in-law and not herself. More reflective but no more inclined to put things into words. So many things left unsaid in a small community in those days, everything rolled into work instead, keeping busy, being useful. Why not adopt a child, the doctor suggested, counting on new life as a remedy for life lost. (James’s parents had two biological children and adopted two boys.)

And James was new in so many ways — new to the Maxwells, new to Bancroft, a square peg, he says, in a round hole. Too aware of the larger world, too analytical, too much of a thinker, too easily bored, too athletic, too outgoing, too much the class clown, too inclined to take the lead, too apt to get into trouble or at least to get the blame, deserved or not. Always doing something un-Maxwell-ian when the Maxwells, upright, deeply rooted, highly respected, had a name to uphold, a reputation to maintain.

You’ve got to get that boy into hockey, some kind of sports, his grandfather said; use up his energy, tap into his potential. Even though a Maxwell had never felt the need for extracurricular activities, always busy with work, busy with church, looking after others.

The only game his father ever attended, James drew a penalty. Got angry about it, frustrated, perhaps, that it had to happen in front of his father, slammed the gate going into the box. A display that caused his father to appear in the dressing room and pull him from the game, remove him from hockey altogether. As he once removed James from a school dance he’d slipped off to without permission. (James’s parents relented the next year and allowed him to go the prom.)

Still, his grandfather had been on the right track, had recognized the scope James needed and the scope in James, shone another of those pinpoints of light, however briefly. As a friend of the family also tried to help, understood James was proud of the Maxwell name, grateful for his stable, caring family but longed to be seen not only as a Maxwell, but as himself, as James. Took him for a drive one day and talked about the direction a fellow might choose to go; that it was OK to choose something other than expected but a person still had to be careful, had to choose wisely.

Sincerely looking out for James, unlike the man who worked for his father, who only pretended to care, to be a confidant, when he was really a predator, a manipulator, who took dreadful advantage of a boy in need of someone to talk to, a boy unsure of where he belonged, his own worth. Made him, by that betrayal, more unsure, made him lose all trust in people. Made it so James wouldn’t get close, because when you got close was when something bad might happen. Made him want to hurt others before they hurt him, sabotage relationships, especially with girlfriends, who had a habit of getting close.

Made him stalk off to university with an “I’ll show you” attitude, a James Dean mentality: live hard, die young. Made him break up with his high-school sweetheart before he left so he wouldn’t have to face the pain of her forgetting him when he was away, possibly betraying him with someone else. Made him hide behind a facade, behind his role as the life of the party. Made him, for a time a non-communicator like the others, disinclined to reveal what was in his heart, on his mind.

Except for that night with his friend, Eric, that low point around the time too many young people in Bancroft were also feeling down, taking their lives at a higher rate than usual. Turned to Eric and said, “Do you ever think about suicide?” A question Eric brushed aside, failed to respond to. Because he had already made up his mind, was past the point of discussion, already given away his possessions, decided on the method. Something James found out when his sister phoned to say Eric was gone.

Just enough pinpoints of light. James’s aunt taking him aside at the funeral, asking if he was all right, saying they were worried about him on account of Eric. Just enough of a glimmer, or maybe something in James that refused to be engulfed by shadows. Something in his wider outlook that told him better things were possible, new vistas around the corner.

An instinct rewarded by the unexpected revelation of where he came from, the discovery of the siblings he’d never known, the mother who gave birth to him. The sensation, when she took him in her arms, not of another pinpoint of light, not of a destination to be revealed, but something some part of his core remembered — natural love, unquestioned belonging. The knowledge he wasn’t a misfit, he wasn’t a peg with no corresponding hole. He was all right. He was, as the poet said, what he was, a part of all he had met (Tennyson).

Able to call his adoptive father and talk things over. Able to express himself, feel a weight lift off, able to be himself and therefore to fulfil himself. Able to reach out to the kids he worked with at a youth camp in Bancroft and, for the past 10 years, at Big Brothers Big Sisters in Orillia (as executive director). Aware of the potential in every child, seeing not just the back story, but the stories yet to be told. Looking at each child and really seeing them, the individual soul, who they are. Striving, along with the staff and all the vital volunteers at Big Brothers Big Sisters, to shine a light. Not in a critical way, not in a child’s eyes, James says, but on the path they’re walking so they can find their way to everything they were meant to be.

