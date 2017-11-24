Lots of great curling has taken place this month at the Orillia Curling Club, which operates at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre.

The Day Ladies section is participating again this year in two inter-leagues, which give the women a chance to curl at different clubs.

On Nov. 6, Pat Bromley, Debra Rabbitts, Bev Brennan and Chery Duncan played in Baysville. It was a great experience for the team as the Baysville club has only two sheets of ice and the women found the ice much heavier than they are used to at Barnfield.

Thirteen women travelled south to the Barrie Curling Club Nov. 10 to play in a tag-draw format, where they played two six-end games. The top Orillia curler was Susan Cameron.

The Senior Men held their first in-house mini-spiel Nov. 8, with 48 curlers taking part. The top three curlers were Rick Swinton, Wayne Martin and Ray Keery.

Canada’s 150th was celebrated at the annual Day Ladies Past President’s Bonspiel Nov. 14. All of the women proudly wore red Canadian attire that day and enjoyed the themed decorations during lunch. Organizers Mary Wilson and Jane Binns presented prizes to the winning team skipped by Carol Wilson, with Vivian Nicholson, Sheila Smale and Marj Tomlin.

The Orillia Curling Club is home to Orillia’s Special Olympics team, the Sunshine Rockers. This enthusiastic group of athletes, who practise every Sunday at Barnfield, will host a tankard event Saturday. The Rockers hope to qualify to play in the SW Tankard in Woodstock in January.

Tag draws have become so popular at the Orillia Curling Club, a new time slot has been added this year. Unlike most of the other curling sections, participants are not on a regular team, but randomly choose a tag, which places them on a different team each week. The advantages of this type of play are you can curl on the days you are available and you get to curl with different members each week.

Eileen Ford, who organizes the new draw on Wednesday afternoons, reports there are always enough curlers every week to play on three sheets of ice.

The first club bonspiel of the year is the Newbie Spiel, which will be held Dec. 9. This bonspiel, convened this year by Wendy Lou Paquette and Murray Goring, gives participants in Orillia’s parks, recreation and culture department’s Learn to Curl program and members who are new to curling an opportunity to play in a bonspiel with experienced curlers.

The day will begin with instruction time on the ice with some of the club’s certified instructors, followed by two six-end games and lunch. There is still time to sign up for this event at the curling club.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.