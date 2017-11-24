Youthful legacy looks good on our city

Kids these days! Often, those three words are spoken with scorn by people of a certain vintage who believe the youth of today are, to put it politely, not carrying their weight. Many of those older people would be blown away if they darkened the door of the Orillia Youth Centre (OYC). They would be amazed by the work being done inside that nondescript building on Front Street — not just work led by staff but by the passionate, hard-working youth who are the centre’s lifeblood.

On Saturday, a few of those selfless volunteers were honoured as part of the second annual OYC awards luncheon. At that event, Ethan Mask and Zain Campbell were presented the coveted Chuck Panozzo Youth Legacy Award. The award is named after Panozzo, a bass player and founding member of Styx, who was on hand for the presentation.

Kevin Gangloff, the OYC’s director, said veteran volunteers are often — and deservedly — recognized. “We do often fete people of our age, but to really recognize that young people are doing such great things, so often in the background, we need to celebrate this,” he said, noting Mask and Campbell are among many who give of themselves. “I think it’s beautiful what these young people are doing.”

And while staff at the OYC are critical supports, many “regular people” in the community also lend a hand. That’s why Gangloff decided to create the Orillia Youth Centre Humanitarian Award, which he presented to local businessman Steve Orr, who has helped the centre raise more than $30,000 and often donates clothing and supplies.

“Beyond all that, he’s given the most valuable capital someone can offer, and that is his time and energy,” said Gangloff. “He messages me every day, asking what he can do to help. I just think it’s the right thing to do to recognize people and publicly thank them.”

Orr, like Campbell and Mask, does not enjoy the spotlight. He does not do what he does for recognition and would prefer to stay in the background. Like many in Orillia, Orr is involved in multiple facets of the community and supports many causes and groups.

“I do a few (community-oriented things),” Orr understated, “but this one is closest to my heart,” he said of the OYC. “To me, the youth are the backbone of our community. I got to know (Gangloff) a few years back and became interested in what he does and what they do. It was a real eye opener to see what they do. It was inspiring.”

The award recipients are equally inspiring. Their passion for their community, their constant and selfless labour and toil are excellent examples for not only their peers but for a community that owes them gratitude.

It is inspiring to see the youth of our community gathered, to see the bright lights that radiate from that group, to get a feel for the love they have for their city and to get a glimpse into their passions that provide a glimpse into our collective future. Orillia is in good hands.

— The Packet & Times