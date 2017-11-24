Twin Lakes recognizes top athletes

Twin Lakes Secondary School is celebrating its September and October athletes of the month.

Caleb Foy is the September male athlete of the month.

“Caleb Foy’s versatility is second to none on the soccer pitch,” said coach Barry McCann. “His quintessential soccer talent makes him equally impressive playing goalie or as an attacking defender. He is one of the reasons why Twin Lakes won the SCAA (Simcoe County Athletic Association) soccer banner.”

September’s female athlete of the month is Hailey Ellis.

”Hailey Ellis is a Grade 10 student who competes on the hard court for both the varsity girls basketball team and the Orillia Lakers. She has strong defensive footwork and is a dynamic offensive player. She can shoot outside or drive to the hoop,” said coach Sarah Hagman.

October’s athletes of the month are Zac Waite and Camryn Williams.

Coaches Sarah Vurma and Ian McEwen commend Waite for being “the most consistent cross-country runner this season, showing great dedication to training and improving his times.”

“Zac’s best run of the season came during the (Georgian Bay Secondary School Association) finals, where his hard work paid off and he came through with a personal best time.”

“Camryn Williams also had a supreme season, consistently recording top-five finishes throughout the year, in a very competitive senior girls division. Camryn qualified for this year’s OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association) championship with a fifth-place finish during the GB finals. Among the province’s best runners, Camryn placed 86th in a field of close to 300 girls.”