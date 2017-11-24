Transit has played a major role in council discussions over the past year, and the story was much the same for parts of Tuesday’s budget committee meeting.

While discussing various operating-budget items, committee members lobbied for their points of view regarding a range of transit issues.

“I believe we have invested a huge amount of money this year,” Coun. Ted Emond said. “I hope those taking transit are appreciating the investments we are making.”

Mayor Steve Clarke said it’s difficult to imagine any other Ontario municipality that has spent more on transit on a per-capita basis than Orillia.

And one transit route in particular featured a fair amount of discussion: the future of a route servicing the Orillia Square mall. Emond suggested if mall owner RioCan and Severn Township don’t ante up to support the service, perhaps it should be cancelled.

A long-standing agreement between the City of Orillia and the mall to provide transit service to the shopping centre isn’t being renewed. Worth about $45,000, the annual accord was terminated by RioCan.

An Orillia staff report indicated the mall is the third-most popular destination for riders of Orillia Transit during weekdays, and the most popular stop on weekends, with about 40,000 passenger rides being generated by the stops on mall property.

If no action had been taken by the city, transit service to the mall would end Oct. 25, but staff will look at alternatives between now and early next year, including approaching Severn for possible financial help.

Budget committee voted against supporting a move to include that $45,000 in the budget since a majority of members opted to keep negotiating with RioCan and Severn rather than commit to the funding right away.

“We want to deliver a message to RioCan that (the service) could cease,” Emond said. “I want to make sure that when you (staff) negotiate ... you have a strong

indication from council.”

But Coun. Mason Ainsworth said it’s a mistake not to show support for the route since it could drastically affect overall transit ridership.

As well, the committee rejected spending $15,000 on a move that would have seen the city explore the idea of installing smart-card transit fare systems on Orillia buses. That plan, championed by Ainsworth, would have created additional options such as daily and weekly passes that could have attracted a range of riders.

Ainsworth also voiced support for providing $21,000 to offer holiday service during certain days of the year, such as Family Day.

“We have these great facilities, but people can’t get to them to enjoy,” he said.

But the committee did support a $47,000 plan to increase its winter-control measures (snow clearing) for its transit stops and shelters. The move will see the number of stops maintained in the winter go from nine to 63, with shelter maintenance going up from 13 to 14.

“You know my thoughts on this,” said Ainsworth, who, with Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson, lobbied for the extra snow removal. “I will leave you with this: Winter is coming.”

