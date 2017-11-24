Stephen Hawking, one of the great minds of our generation, knows the power of hope is fuelled by sharing ideas. “Our greatest hopes,” he said, “could become reality in the future … The possibilities are unbounded. All we need to do is make sure we keep talking.”

That philosophy is what drives Orillia’s Sunshine Initiative, launched in 2015 by Mayor Steve Clarke, who wants to see the city become “an even better place to live, work and play.” To do that, Clarke gathered community leaders and created the Sunshine Initiative Working Group, which has hosted a pair of community meetings to provide forums for people to pitch ideas and make suggestions on how to improve Orillia.

On Saturday, the third Sunshine Initiative Citizens’ Forum will be held at St. James’ Anglican Church from noon to 5 p.m.

“I’m convinced — and I’ve seen it — that there are a lot of people who have great ideas but don’t do anything with them because they’re all alone and because they’re not sure how to move it forward,” said Gord Ball, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event. “What we’ve discovered is it’s amazing what happens when even two people get together and say, ‘What can we do?’ Suddenly, an idea turns into a plan. This forum creates that opportunity.”

Over the past two years, more than 100 ordinary citizens have participated in the two community forums hosted by the Sunshine Initiative. Those discussions led to the Orillia’s Choice Awards in May, where five ideas were presented in a Dragons’ Den-style event. The People’s Choice Award went to a “Cup of Sugar” campaign that helps match people’s needs with those who can lend a hand.

Ball said Saturday’s forum is the forerunner to another Orillia’s Choice Awards event to be held in the spring. “The hope is that some ideas will bubble up and develop to the stage where people want to pitch them and look for support,” he said.

The working group is there to help turn those ideas into reality, he said. “We meet in the mayor’s office and ask what needs to be done to make that good idea happen,” Ball explained. “Is it money that’s needed? Connections? Organizational support?”

If you have an idea you’d like to share, you are invited to attend Saturday’s free event. There will be refreshments and snacks courtesy of Brewery Bay Food Co. and all are welcome. You are encouraged to register (sunshineinitiative2017.eventbrite.ca) in advance.

“You can come any time, but to be on the inside of the action, it’s best to be there at the beginning (noon), because that’s when the ideas are posted,” said Ball. “But it’s wide open. If you have an idea that would improve the quality of life for Orillians, this open forum is for you.”

For more information, visit the Sunshine Initiative Facebook page or email gordon.ball@sympatico.ca.

