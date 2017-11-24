Renegades Orillia Ladies Hockey League results

Bremner Orthopaedics started off a stormy night with a 4-3 win against Giant Tiger. Lindsay Rimmer scored two Bremner goals and Megan Hendry and Nicole Shanks netted a goal and an assist apiece. Other assists went to Heather Bremner, Mary Nixon and Keri Hatch. Haylee Lawlor got the hat trick for Giant Tiger, assisted by Jane Brasher and Kim Banks.

Game 2 saw Erin K. Watson Law Corporation defeat Kelsey‘s Roadhouse 4-2. Winning-team goals were scored by Amy Trumble and Nat Rivard with singles, and Sarah Crowther with a double. Assists went to Betsy Maus, Adele LeMaire, Hannah Love and Ronda Hales. The two Kelsey‘s goals were scored by Rachel Comstock and Mel Rahn-Calhoun, assisted by Kimmy Price.

Tier 2 saw Home Hardware defeat Pennzoil 10 Minute Oil Change/Ledgers Orillia 3-2. Amy Angus netted two goals and Esther Langman netted one for Home Hardware, assisted by Morgan McIntosh and Lisa Thomson Roop. The Pennzoil/Ledgers goals were courtesy of Janet Peroni and Jen Page, assisted by Lisa Scott.

The final game ended with a Nutrafarms win over Jen Hill Construction/Lake Country Animal Hospital, 2-0. Goal scorers were Kara Backway and Sheena Tolland, assisted by Anne Dockendorff and Nicola Raven. The shutout went to Kevin Wood Real Estate’s goalie, Diana Moczkodan.