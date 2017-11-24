Reaching out to human-trafficking victims

Comfort can sometimes come in small packages.

North Simcoe Victim Services is asking for the public’s help to sponsor the cost of human trafficking support kits for those victimized by the growing crime.

“We want them to know there are people in the community who care about their well-being,” North Simcoe Victim Services executive director Frances Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said the backpack-style kits cost about $100 to put together with each featuring a teddy bear, blanket, creative items as well as snacks and hygiene products designed to bring some comfort and a bit of joy to those dealing with a difficult situation.

The ongoing support-kit campaign coincides with two significant events designed to bring attention to the issue of violence against women.

The first occurs this Saturday with International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women. That’s followed in Canada on December 6 with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women; an annual event marking the 28th anniversary of the murder of 14 young women at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal.

Yarbrough said she hopes these two events serve to raise awareness of the incidents of violence that occur annually throughout the region, including human trafficking, which she noted is the second most profitable criminal activity in the world — second only to the drug trade.

“The victims of this heinous crime are some of the most vulnerable in our communities,” she said, noting those affected are often young women, including teenagers, who may be homeless, have a history of abuse, mental-health issues and/or are isolated.

Two years ago, Yarbrough’s organization partnered with local police services to participate in Operation Northern Spotlight, a national program designed to identify individuals believed to be at high risk of being trafficked.

“We have certainly seen an increase of individual victims in the last few years,” Yarbrough said, noting that unlike what one might perceive as an issue involving only foreign parties as seen in certain Hollywood films, the truth is that Canadians play the roles of both bad guy and victim in real-life, human-trafficking situations.

“Here, it’s a growing problem.”

Yarbrough, whose organization provides assistance for victims of crime, tragic circumstance or disaster 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said victims are referred to her agency by both police and family members who see potential signs that their loved one might be a victim of human trafficking.

To donate to the backpack campaign, visit ns-vs.ca.

andrewphilips@live.ca