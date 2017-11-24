Orillia’s senior C ladies hockey team soars to title at Barrie Sharkfest
Members of the Orillia Hawks senior C ladies hockey team, which won the 2017 title at the Barrie Sharkfest, include coaches Jamie Robinson, Ken Lacroix, trainer Brittney Croiser, Haylee Lawlor, Katie Zubrickas, Kayla Lacroix, Jasper Thomson, Danielle Jeffreys, Brittney Bince, Laura Kennedy, Betsy Maus, coach Jeff Rae, Carly Marshall, Cora Shilling, coach Ron Robinson, Robin Root, Layne Lampshire, Carly Turner, Crystal Ferguson, Mikayla Rae, Jessi Cranney and Gabby Mondelli. (SUBMITTED)
The Orillia Hawks senior C ladies hockey team went undefeated at the recent Barrie Sharkfest.
In Game 1, the team defeated the Barrie Sharks 5-2, with Gabby Mondelli in net. Scoring for the Hawks: Kayla Lacroix assisted by Brittney Bince; Haylee Lawlor assisted by Layne Lampshire; Jasper Thomson assisted by Laura Kennedy and Lacroix; Jasper Thomson unassisted; Carly Marshall assisted by Mikayla Rae and Lacroix.
Game 2 against the Ennismore Eagles saw the second victory for the Hawks, 4-1. Goal scorers: Crystal Ferguson assisted by Jessi Cranney; Katie Zubrickas assisted by Lawlor and Kayla Lacroix; Bince assisted by Danielle Jeffreys and Lawlor; Lawlor assisted by Cranney. Robin Root was in net.
Game 3 in the round robin was against the Kirkland Lake Power Blast, and the Hawks won 7-0. Scorers: Lacroix assisted by Betsy Maus and Lampshire; Carly Turner unassisted; Jeffreys, assisted by Zubrickas and Cranney; Rae assisted by Cora Shilling; Zubrickas unassisted; Bince assisted by Lawlor and Maus; Ferguson unassisted. The shutout went to Mondelli.
Game 4 against the Huntsville Sting ended in a 1-1 tie. Root was in net. Turner scored the Hawks’ lone goal, assisted by Zubrickas and Ferguson.
The championship game against the Barrie Sharks ended in a 3-2 victory for the Hawks. Scorers: Thomson assisted by Lacroix and Shilling; Zubrickas assisted by Ferguson and Jeffreys; Lawlor unassisted. Mondelli got the win in net.