The Orillia Hawks senior C ladies hockey team went undefeated at the recent Barrie Sharkfest.

In Game 1, the team defeated the Barrie Sharks 5-2, with Gabby Mondelli in net. Scoring for the Hawks: Kayla Lacroix assisted by Brittney Bince; Haylee Lawlor assisted by Layne Lampshire; Jasper Thomson assisted by Laura Kennedy and Lacroix; Jasper Thomson unassisted; Carly Marshall assisted by Mikayla Rae and Lacroix.

Game 2 against the Ennismore Eagles saw the second victory for the Hawks, 4-1. Goal scorers: Crystal Ferguson assisted by Jessi Cranney; Katie Zubrickas assisted by Lawlor and Kayla Lacroix; Bince assisted by Danielle Jeffreys and Lawlor; Lawlor assisted by Cranney. Robin Root was in net.

Game 3 in the round robin was against the Kirkland Lake Power Blast, and the Hawks won 7-0. Scorers: Lacroix assisted by Betsy Maus and Lampshire; Carly Turner unassisted; Jeffreys, assisted by Zubrickas and Cranney; Rae assisted by Cora Shilling; Zubrickas unassisted; Bince assisted by Lawlor and Maus; Ferguson unassisted. The shutout went to Mondelli.

Game 4 against the Huntsville Sting ended in a 1-1 tie. Root was in net. Turner scored the Hawks’ lone goal, assisted by Zubrickas and Ferguson.

The championship game against the Barrie Sharks ended in a 3-2 victory for the Hawks. Scorers: Thomson assisted by Lacroix and Shilling; Zubrickas assisted by Ferguson and Jeffreys; Lawlor unassisted. Mondelli got the win in net.