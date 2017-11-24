Letter: How the west was shunned

Re Downtown detachment debated, Nov. 8

I have lived in Orillia now for 11 years. Ten of those years I have lived in the West Ridge area. There have been numerous occasions when I have read comments from councillors and citizens of Orillia about the people living in West Ridge.

I understand the majority of the population lives east of Highway 11, but in the 10 years that I have lived here in West Ridge, they keep building houses! I never really understand what is the disdain about having certain things built here. I think the icing on the cake was the comment from Coun. Cipolla in regards to the new OPP detachment being built in West Ridge.

In his own words: “It’s a travesty that the OPP is going out to West Ridge.”

Really! We are citizens of Orillia, too. We pay taxes just like the other citizens on the east side of Highway 11. I don’t really understand why people don’t like the West Ridge area.

Maybe I am biased, but there is lots of room to grow out here. Of course, this is just one man’s opinion.

Ted Goguen

Orillia