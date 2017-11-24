Letter: Aim carefully

With all the sexual harassment problems in the workforce, why not promote more women to be CEOs and managers? This would include the military, RCMP and civil service.

These days, even in Hollywood, women actors are paid less than men, and promotion in the Mounties and military are slow and far behind.

Just maybe this would help and to avoid all the sexual problems between employees.

Maybe women in the workforce would be wise to take up martial ats for protection, or trade in their high heels for steel-toe boots.

Aim carefully, girls.

Ken Powell

Orillia

