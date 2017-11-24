City ratepayers could see a nearly 3% increase in the municipal portion of their 2018 tax bills.

Orillia’s budget committee plans to send the 3.34% increase to a special council meeting Monday, when next year’s budget will be officially ratified. The move follows several days of back and forth where councillors discussed the city’s impending capital and operating budgets with staff to try to arrive at a consensus on what to leave in and what could possibly be eliminated for the coming year.

But Mayor Steve Clarke said the overall increase will likely be closer to 2.4% or 2.5% once the education tax assessment is factored in.

Clarke said council is always cognizant of doing what’s best for its citizens, regardless of whether the budget coincides with an election year.

Coun. Ted Emond said it’s always a challenge to balance a municipality’s needs and wants with what it can afford.

“It’s a very challenging exercise of looking at all the items in our budget,” he said. “I am comfortable with it. We’ve made a decision at this table where there’s a return for our citizens on these investments.”

With expenditures of more than $53 million, the city’s overall budget will increase by $1.78 million next year, resulting from a range of costs, including higher staff salaries and transit costs as well as necessary infrastructure work and building repairs.

An increase of roughly $330,000 for staff salaries on a year-over-year basis accounts for close to $21 million of the city’s overall expense budget, representing a little less than half of all operating costs.

“That’s something we have control over,” Emond said, pointing out those elected to council in next fall’s municipal election will face the same kind of challenges current councillors have dealt with during the these budget sessions.

“As a council, our citizens have elected us to do what’s appropriate to run our city. I’m not uncomfortable with what we’re putting forward.”

But Coun. Ralph Cipolla would have liked to see the increase come in at less than 3%, preferably closer to the 2.75% mark.

“For the taxpayers in this community, money does not grow on trees,” said Cipolla, who noted he has been involved in the local business community for 46 years.

He said the difference between an overall tax increase per household person of $50 compared to $25 can make a big difference to some at year end.

To lower the increase to a more acceptable level, Cipolla suggested dropping the contribution to a reserve fund dedicated to landfill closure/post-closure from $100,000 to $50,000 for 2018 while also eliminating a plan approved Tuesday that would place $100,000 each in the Orillia City Centre and trails reserve funds.

“If we can bring the rate below the 3% mark, our citizens would be happier,” he said before treasurer Jim Lang noted pursuing those initiatives would bring the potential tax increase down to 3.03%.

But there’s at least one possible alteration to the proposed budget, as Emond said he plans to introduce a motion Monday.

“I have one regret,” he said, pointing out he would like to change the allocation of more than $400,000 to various reserve funds.

“I did not have full knowledge of how we were allocating the $400,000 (Tuesday). I would have allocated money to the CIP (community improvement plan).”

andrewphilips@live.ca