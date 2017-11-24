When it was time to retire, Scott and Marilyn Maclagan, after 60 years away, came home. They bought a townhome at North Lake Village, the ambitious, multi-phase Titan Homes development at the former Atlas Block property in the north ward.

“We love the area and we love our home,” said Scott Maclagan. “We had a four-bedroom, two-storey house in Markham, and this is 1,246 square feet all on one level. It’s perfect for us. But if I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t have bought it.”

Homes at North Lake are condominiums. As such, owners pay property taxes but also must ante up for a monthly stipend that is used to cover the cost of what’s termed “common elements.”

Maclagan said the scheme wasn’t adequately explained prior to the purchase and had he understood the consequences, he would not have purchased the home.

“In a standard high-rise condo, there are maintenance fees, which pay for elevators, a concierge, niceties like a pool, and they know that going in, whereas our fees for common elements are for things the municipality should be providing,” said Maclagan.

The common elements include garbage collection, road maintenance, street lights, sidewalks, snow removal and other services typically covered through property taxes. Maclagan said they pay almost $4,000 in annual property taxes but, unlike other homeowners, also have to pay an $84 monthly fee for those common elements.

Lawrence Saltzman, owner of Titan Homes, has met with Maclagan and others at North Lake and empathizes with their concerns.

“I can understand why someone could be frustrated,” he said. “‘Just because I chose to live on this street, why should I have to pay for street clearing and lighting and other costs when a person on another street doesn’t?’ In principle, I can understand that. But, in reality, if it’s not something that sits right with you, you bought the wrong product.”

Saltzman said it’s up to prospective buyers to know what they’re buying.

“Certainly, with common-element condos, budgets and documents are provided in advance, so it’s very clear,” he said. “If it’s something they are uncomfortable with or think is unfair, they probably shouldn’t buy in that development.”

While Maclagan said there was a lack of clarity about the fees, his issue is not with Saltzman.

“We understand he’s in business to make a profit. He’s taken a horrible industrial site and converted it into something nice and he’s trying to build quality homes … and he has, generally speaking,” Maclagan said. “It’s the concept. We need an educational process for anyone buying in these developments across Canada.”

Maclagan said municipalities like Orillia readily accept such projects because the developer pays for the infrastructure. That, he said, saves the city money but also allows it to collect property taxes while not providing services. On top of that, once the project is complete, the condominium corporation — the homeowners — are responsible for any issues related to infrastructure in perpetuity; part of what they contribute to common elements goes into reserve accounts meant to cover future maintenance and replacement costs.

“If something goes wrong with the water and sewer system in five years, it’s not the city and it’s not (Saltzman) on the hook; it’s us. That’s not right,” he said.

City of Orillia treasurer Jim Lang explained how residential taxes are determined.

“The amount of municipal taxes paid is a direct relationship to the assessed value of the property,” he said. “As the homes in North Lake Village are new, their assessed value is likely higher as influenced by sales prices.”

Maclagan would like to see the provincial Assessment Act changed so those in common-elements condos who pay monthly fees pay less in residential taxes.

“The process needs to be modernized and adapted,” he said, noting he has talked to provincial Progressive Conservative Party Leader Patrick Brown about the issue, hoping the former Simcoe North MPP would make it an election issue. To date, Brown has not responded, and he did not respond to a request to comment on this story.

The monthly fees are not the only issue for Maclagan, who said police are not able to provide typical services because the development is deemed private property.

“For example, we have speeders who use this as a short cut to Wilson’s Point and because it’s a private roadway,” the police can’t do anything, said Maclagan. “The only thing we can do is get them for trespassing, so we put signs up, but that’s not the answer.”

He said the answer is changing the Highway Traffic Act.

Sgt. Peter Leon, the OPP’s media relations co-ordinator, agreed “the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) is not enforceable on private property.” However, he said the answer is not to change the HTA.

“I don’t believe amending the HTA is what is required, but perhaps there is a need for a traffic-related study, plus a public education approach after the study is completed.”

He suggested residents “work with the city to identify their concerns and issues and then work with the OPP to devise a plan to effectively deal with the situation that will ultimately keep all parties happy.”

Maclagan has tried to work with the city. He has had multiple meetings with senior staff, the mayor and his ward councillors, including Tim Lauer.

“The ‘who pays what’ is always, or should be, disclosed when the condominium sale occurs,” said Lauer, a real-estate agent. “The system is not perfect — ask anyone who lives on the lake or in an apartment-style condominium; it is, however, the system mandated by the province and any changes must originate with them.”

Despite that, he said condo residents, like all Orillia citizens who pay taxes, receive “access to all of the services and infrastructure that the city provides (fire, library, recreation, roads, etc.). Municipal taxes also pay for the maintenance, construction, repair and reconstruction of publicly owned infrastructure and roads,” he noted.

