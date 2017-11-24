Creativity required in Ramara’s Official Plan

Residents and stakeholders had a chance to help shape the future of Ramara Township recently.

Two roundtable sessions were held at the Ramara Centre in Uptergrove on the township’s new Official Plan. Area groups, from aggregate producers to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, had the floor in the morning, while residents were invited to share their thoughts in the afternoon.

The two groups were markedly different in their feedback, explained Deb McCabe, a planner with the township.

“The residents’ main concern seems to be funding, for infrastructure dollars, to see the community develop, which is hard,” she said. “(The stakeholders) were more just how they wanted things worded, objective-wise, in the document.”

That’s what Kent Randall of EcoVue Consulting Services, the Peterborough-based firm leading the township through the process, saw as well.

“I think the stakeholders kind of understand what their mandate is, just given who they are and their representation,” he said. “They have their ... talking points. Not so much with residents. They’re curious as to what’s actually going on and trying to learn something.”

Randall found a shared wavelength between the two groups as to how they want the township to grow. Part of the process of creating the new Official Plan is highlighting how difficult that might be in the long run.

At its base, McCabe said, there shouldn’t be too many differences between the current Official Plan and the forthcoming one. However, the new document has to conform to new policies set out by upper tiers of government, including the County of Simcoe’s Official Plan, and a number of documents created by the province.

That includes the province’s Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe. The township has previously stated its concerns with the provisions in that plan, particularly how it limits where future development can occur in Ramara.

“We are now directed that we have to grow in settlement areas; we’re not allowed to grow outside the settlement-area boundaries,” McCabe explained. “For a rural municipality, (that’s) very difficult, based on the fact the only serviced area is Brechin and Lagoon City, where we have Atherley and Uptergrove— which is a designated settlement area — with no municipal services.”

Without services, development in those areas will be hindered, and the Brechin-first mentality that was chastised by some of the residents in attendance at the session will only seem to gain further traction.

It’s a story Randall has seen played out time and time again in his experience working with rural municipalities throughout central and eastern Ontario, particularly municipalities created through amalgamation in the 1990s.

“All of them have their unique challenges, but certainly, in what they refer to as the outer ring of the Greater Golden Horseshoe ... they all have those similar issues because they seem to be getting neglected by the province,” Randall said. “We do what we can to cater it so that it speaks to the unique challenges they face in this township. In terms of provincial policy, it is what it is and we have to work within that framework. Generally, it’s well-meaning. But I think we need to be creative when we draft these local policies ... because they are challenges here that people don’t face in Toronto.”

The township hopes to have a draft Official Plan before council by February. More public consultation will occur at that time.

