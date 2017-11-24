As the season rings in snow and cold weather, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Orillia is asking residents of the area to wipe off the dust from their brushes and curling stones and take to the ice for its upcoming curling event.

Curl for Kids Sake takes place on Nov. 26, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre. The event has been known to be a main fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which provides services to 270 local kids.

The team sport event not only brings together friends and family at a fun event, but it also contributes close to $20,000 on average every year to the BBBS coffers. All of which stay in the community support local kids, says James Maxwell, executive director.

This year, the board decided to shake up the event by moving the bonspiel to later date in the year. This decision was made, says Maxwell, to support our community and accommodate the Ontario Winter Games while spreading out the fundraising efforts the agency relies upon.

Traditionally slated to take place in early March, he says, “There was some confusion that we were possibly doing two curling events a year now. That’s not the case. Curl for Kids Sake will be a November event moving forward.”

Maxwell is hoping that those who participated in the curling event earlier in the year will still find it in their hearts to pick up their brushes and join in the event. As well, the change in event date will encourage new curlers and supporters to come forward.

Otherwise, added Maxwell, they can always donate their time or money in other ways, as much help is needed to provide these free life-changing programs.

For more information on how to register your team for Curl for Kids Sake, call 705-325-3151 or visit bbbsorillia.ca/en/home/events/curlforkidssake.