In recent years, Canada’s Senate, once an august and respected pillar of our government, has been mired in scandal as headlines screamed about entitlements and misappropriation and patronage. So, it is no wonder that in November 2016, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Gwen Boniface to the Red Chamber, it garnered little attention — even in Orillia, where Boniface has lived since 1998 after becoming the first female commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Her impressive, lengthy career — starting as a constable in Downsview in 1977 and ending in 2006 after eight years in the commissioner’s post — helped serve as a springboard for a post-retirement career that took her around the globe and included dream assignments in Ireland and New York. But landing a seat in the Senate was never on her radar.

“It was not a well-laid plan,” she said with a chuckle in her comfortable home on the shore of Lake Couchiching. “I just came to realize that I’m not very good at retirement.”

So, when she was encouraged to put her name forward for a Senate vacancy, she did so.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the role of the Senate,” Boniface said. “I’m also a lawyer by training, so the legislative piece really appealed to me. The opportunity to make a contribution nationally was another factor.”

Despite her impressive resumé, she did not expect to get the job. When the prime minister reached her by phone while she was vacationing in Hawaii, she “was very surprised. You know the competition is pretty stiff … I was taken aback by the opportunity.”

But she didn’t have a lot of time to worry about it. She received the phone call in October and started her new role, as an independent senator for Ontario, in November. When she took that seat, she made history again — according to research from MP Bruce Stanton, Boniface is the first senator from Orillia in its 150-year history.

After navigating a steep learning curve over the past year, she feels more confident in her role. She is a member of three committees: Aboriginal Issues, Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and National Security and Defence. She is also sponsoring Bill C46, which is aimed at “amending the provisions of the Criminal Code that deal with offences and procedures relating to drug-impaired driving.”

As the sponsor of the bill, she had to thoroughly research the issue, present a 45-minute speech in the Senate, answer questions and be present as it navigates its way through the process.

“Impaired driving is the most contested Criminal Code offence,” she said, noting the purpose of the bill is to modernize the legislation and tighten up legal issues around impaired driving “so it becomes less contested.”

If passed, the new legislation will pave the way for mandatory roadside testing.

“Right now, an officer has to form some suspicion — smell alcohol, for example. If this legislation goes through, it would become mandatory. Some research says an officer can miss up to 50% of impaired drivers in RIDE checks. This would be a great deterrent,” she said.

She concedes it’s ambitious for a new senator to sponsor a bill.

“The government leader asked me to do it because of my background,” said Boniface. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s very interesting and it also helps me see the process from start to finish.”

The Senate schedule is, generally speaking, aligned with the House of Commons schedule. That means senators don’t typically sit in January or July and August. But when Senate is in session — two or three weeks most months — Boniface said it’s “very busy.” She readily admits she relishes the challenge.

“I feel very humbled by it,” she said.

“I’m just a small-town kid, so I feel like it’s an immense opportunity. My father was in municipal politics for 26 years in a little farming community and was always giving back. I would have loved for him to see this,” she said, noting her dad died in 2015. “He would have been particularly chuffed with this.”

He was likely often “chuffed” with his accomplished daughter, who was the fifth of eight kids in a closely knit family that grew up in Sutton. They each did their chores on the family farm, where she learned the values that informed her youth. That helped her as a young police officer. While women in policing is common today, she started in 1977 — just three years after women were allowed to sign up. It was a different world.

Over time, she became a trailblazer. She became the OPP’s first female inspector before making history as the first woman appointed as the provincial force’s commissioner. She was also the first female president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Initially, I was a little struck” about becoming commissioner, she said. “I was always a woman and I was a police officer since I was 21, so it didn’t seem as significant to me. (Now) I realize for a lot of people it was important to see someone in that role who was a female.”

When it was time to retire from the OPP, she wasn’t ready to stop working, so she quickly accepted a role as the deputy chief inspector of Ireland’s Garda Síochána Inspectorate, tasked with bringing reform to the national police service. Three years later, she became the transnational organized crime expert with the United Nations Police Division, where she led the fight against organized crime in conflict and post-conflict countries, while also being a member of the UN Counter-Terrorism Integrated Task Force.

“The international work, for me, was just the crowning of my career,” she said. “I feel so fortunate in my career with the OPP and incredibly fortunate after to have all these opportunities in different places.”

Boniface has difficulty even yet considering retirement and said she is happy she can be a senator until she’s 75. She is only half-joking. “I just like to be involved … I really like to challenge my brain.”

Already, she is thinking about her next cause in the Senate.

“I am hoping to team up with a couple of other senators and we hope to do some work around human trafficking,” she said. “The Senate is a very important cog in the wheel of government … It’s a great job.”

But it’s not the best job, according to her.

“Three years ago, I became a grandma,” she said with a smile. “My grandson is my greatest joy and being a grandma is my best rank yet.”

And while she spends quite a bit of time in Ottawa, she and her husband, Garry, plan to stay in Orillia.

“We have lived in Orillia since 1998. It’s where we will retire.”

It’s also where her only child, her son — an Orillia OPP officer — and his family live.

“This is home.”

ddawson@postmedia.com

twitter.com/davedawson67