A memorable Gathering

The highlight of last weekend’s Gathering, a two-day affair of music and dance at St. Paul’s Centre, was the performance of the Hilario Duran Trio.

The poster didn’t mention a trio, just Hilario, so when he introduced bassist Roberto Occhipinti and drummer Mark Kelso, we were all suitably surprised. We were the first to hear a just-completed song, too. It was a great cap to a great night.

Earlier, the cello duo VC2 flabbergasted (yes, that still happens to people) the audience with stunning work and some Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters in the mix of tunes they played. One piece written by Matt Brubeck, who teaches at York University and Humber College (last name should ring some bells), distributed phrases and melody lines between the players, Amahl Arulanandam and Bryan Holt. That might seem easy to do with Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, but on a piece based on a tiny riff from Beethoven, at a brisk tempo, written by a Brubeck — well, you had to see and hear it.

Two dance sets split up the music. I (and most of the audience I spoke with) was not really into the first set of contemporary dance, meaning not related to beat, tempo or musical phrasing, as I was with the second set of dances set to classical tunes. In one piece, the dancer floated almost imperceptibly across the stage while shedding robe after robe, against the music of Barber’s Adagio for Strings. It was quite powerful.

I couldn’t be at the second night the Huronia Cultural Campus folks put together Saturday, but I’ve been hearing about it ever since. Organizers did a great job putting together an eclectic program of seemingly disparate genres and artists.

While we’re on things at St. Paul’s, a couple of years ago, Robert Chapman decided to open a safe (the size of a room) no one had given a second thought to for decades. He found shelves lined with boxes of church records, pictures and all kinds of other stuff.

He realized the historical value and compiled some of it into a book: People in Place. It’s not just a history of the church; it shows a slice of Orillia not otherwise known. There are even a few pictures with Gordon Lightfoot in them not seen before. Copies are for sale at the church office. Go in the morning because it’s not open in the afternoon every day. The book is $25 and proceeds go to the roof-repair fund.

Queen of culture

Last Thursday, news arrived in the Packet & Times that Qennefer Browne passed away Oct. 26. Virtually no one I spoke with knew until then. As much a public person Browne was with some things, she did keep personal matters close.

An architect, daughter of Emanuel Hahn and Elizabeth Wyn Wood and the company they kept (Group of Seven — I’ve seen the party pics), she came by her artistic sensibility and viewpoints honestly.

While she was active with the Historical Society (which became the Orillia Museum of Art and History), in later years she often sat at the back at public meetings and chose to speak one on one with people rather than get up to speak her mind — she did that, but in my experience it was more the former. Quite often, it would start out with, “Do you think …” followed by a question or an idea that got to the heart of the matter. She always left me with something to think about; that’s for sure.

It seems like the queen has left us and, regardless of what some may think, she was the queen of our cultural world in Orillia.

Music at the Geneva

The Geneva Event Centre is the venue for two concerts. On Saturday, the Polyester Slackers (Jamie Hutchings, Mariano Tulipano, Leigh Miller and Greg Sadowski) will relive their youth with some stuff from the 1980s. Slow Motion Walter (Tyler Sutherland, Jeff Wiltshire, Jeff Flowers, James Hicks and Chad White) opens.

Woody’s 20th-anniversary Christmas Jam is relocating from the wild part of Ramara to the Geneva Event Centre Dec. 16. The night opens with Aurora Blue, and then Shoot the Moon (Shawn Woodhouse, Lance Troian, Phil Smith and Don Dumas) will celebrate the season — and the release of their new album, The Second.

You can get tickets for both at genevaeventcentre.ticketleap.com.

The legacy grows

Congrats to Zain Campbell and Ethan Mask, who were given Chuck Panozzo Youth Legacy Awards Saturday at Rustica Pizza Vino. They aren’t just a couple of kids who used the facilities; they organized and took leadership of programs that ran there. This is the second round of the awards, and Panozzo was there again to hand over the hardware.

At the same time, Steve Orr was the first recipient of the new Orillia Youth Centre Humanitarian Award. Aside from all the other groups he helps with donations of money and time, the youth centre has been in his crosshairs over the years.

Bravo

Congrats as well to Mariposa Arts Theatre on a successful run of the musical Chicago. Almost every night was sold out, or so close to it, people were fighting over

arm rests.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's shorts

• It turns out Paul Allen’s Arizona trip also went through California, Nevada and Utah. He painted it and you can see the result Nov. 24 to 26 at his studio at 1932 Marchmont Rd. The opening reception is Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

• Have you ever thought, “'If Only I'd Received Art For Christmas” (which is the name for a gallery tour of sorts of Arts District galleries)? Lee Contemporary Art, Suite 204, Downtime HQ and Three Crows Speak Studio (both new), Shadowbox, Art and Home Studio and Tiffin’s Creative Centre will fix that. The opening is Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

• Christmas concerts; The Orillia Concert Band’s Christmas Prelude (with Albert Greer and the St. James’ Anglican Church Choir) is Dec. 2 at St. Paul’s Centre and they have a shorter afternoon concert (with the Samuel de Champlain elementary school choir) for the kids the same day at 3:30 p.m.; get tickets at the Orillia Opera House box office. The Jubilee Chorale’s Christmas Through the Ages is Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Westmount United Church — and they have a bake sale and concert at St. David’s Anglican Church Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Brassworks and the St. James’ Anglican choir do a Jazzy Christmas Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the church. Alex and Don Evans do A Child’s Christmas in Wales (very good) Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.; the Orillia Vocal Ensemble’s concert is Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; the Cellar Singers do Bach’s Christmas Oratorio Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and the Orillia Silver Band does Sleigh Bells and Brass Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. — all at St. Paul’s.

• Coming up: The Brownstone has Bella Cat in Thursday night; The Coyote Kids and Tell You Soon are in Friday; Dylan Menzie is in Saturday. The Orillia Concert Association presents Kyra Millan and Tina Faye with a not-so-serious program called The Opera at the opera house Sunday afternoon; get season tickets at poorehouse@live.ca or norbert@omnibuspa.com. The opera house has Classic Albums Live does The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper Friday; Australia’s Thunder from Down Under is Nov. 30; and Ballet Jorgen does The Nutcracker Dec. 2. Dale Duncan’s next Wine, Dine and Paint at Lake Country Grill is Dec. 4; another workshop happens at White Lions Tea House Dec. 10; email daleduncanart@gmail.com for more details. Steph Dunn plays every Wednesday at Lake Country Grill; Way 2 Hip is in Saturday. Happy Show artists are closing their DRKRM show Sunday with a reception at 4 p.m. Storytelling Orillia’s new monthly meeting has Paul Raymond guesting at the Orillia Museum of Art and History Nov. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. Carousel Collectables has a new Sunday-afternoon concert series each week from noon to 3 p.m.