In the middle of a Orillia stands a quaint church which celebrated its 90th anniversary this weekend.

Ask any parishioner, and they'll likely tell you it is by the grace of God that the congregation still has the chance to meet at St. Athanasius.

The Anglican church on Westmount Drive North officially turns 90 on Christmas Day, but members of the congregation came together over the weekend to celebrate its nonagintennial year. Newspaper clippings and photos from year's passed filled the hall adjacent to the church Saturday, while a strong crowd was expected for a post-service lunch Sunday.

Only a few dozen people show up each Sunday; maybe a dozen or two more at the holidays. When so many churches its size have boarded up the windows and removed the pews, St. Athanasius is still going strong.

“It's real community-minded and family-oriented,” said Isabelle Launchbury, a long-time parishioner at the church. “We've had a number of parishioners that have had terrible things happen in their lives. The community is there – the church community – to support them, bring them meals, just be there for them. I don't think you find that in a lot of bigger places.”

That goodness is seen by the priest at the front of the chapel every Sunday.

“There are a lot of capable people here. They don't need a priest to tell them how to push paper and how to organize things, or even where God wants them in the community,” said Rev. Jim Seagram. “I am impressed that they know Jesus. They want to worship him, they want to serve him and they're not afraid to take initiatives. They're not pew warmers.”

The story of St. Athanasius begins in the 1830s, nearly 100 years before the church first opened its doors. The family of Elizabeth Rowe emigrated to Canada from England and settled in Orillia Township. She and her sister lived on the top of Tucker's Hill, along Coldwater Road and in 1908 built a family chapel in honour of St. Athanasius.

When Rowe died in 1927, she left the chapel to the Church of England in Canada, on the condition it be named St. Athanasius, in honour of the 20th bishop of Alexandria, whose beliefs in Trinitarianism and opposition to Arianism saw him spend 17 years of his 45 year episcopate in four separate exiles.

Soon after Rowe's death, the chapel was loaded onto rollers and towed by horses down the hill along today's Westmount Drive North to its present site. Numerous additions have been made over the 90 years, but the original chapel is still in use every Sunday.

Seagram has been the minister at St. Athanasius for about two-and-a-half years. Health issues with his wife caused the Seagrams to come to Orillia when she began dialysis treatment at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. One of the volunteers who came to visit the patients was Gord Launchbury, Isabelle's husband.

Again, Seagram points to divine intervention. St. Athanasius needed a quarter-time minister and he was a husband who needed to devote three-quarters of his time to his wife, but able to give the rest in the service of his lord and saviour.

“We talked, and as it turned out, they were looking for a minister,” Seagram recalled. “The bishop didn't know who else to bring in, quarter-time. There was no one available at the time. He was open to it staying, but they were potentially closing because there was no one in sight.... That's how that happened; it was a God thing.”

Seagram feels the congregation is in the good graces of God because of the way his heart and purposes gets expressed through St. Athanasius. At the forefront of that service are the Launchburys.

The Launchburys have been pillars of St. Athanasius since the 1970s. They started with the church so their son could be exposed to a Sunday school program. They didn't have an intention of taking active roles themselves.

“I was out with him one day walking and we passed this church. I thought, 'that's the church I'm going to,” Isabelle said. “And we've been here ever since.”

