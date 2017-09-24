When the second Roots North Revisited was being planned, organizers considered holding the show outside at Burl's Creek in the lawn area near the restored barn. However, cooler heads prevailed and the interior of the barn was utilized. But if only the organizers knew how hot the first Saturday of the fall would be, perhaps a different outcome would have been seen.



Skye Wallace at Roots North Revisited, Saturday at Burl's Creek.

A sold out crowd came out to Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte for the show, headlined by Canadian indie-rock supergroup Tuns, who played an hour of their infectious, harmony-filled east coast pop rock. Also on the bill were the neo-folk stylings of Skye Wallace and Orillia's Aurora Blue, who peppered their set with new material alongside tracks from their Cool Woman EP.



Orillia's Aurora Blue at Roots North Revisited Saturday night. Featuring Ayden Miller on keyboards, Gaby Taylor on vocals, Ryan Lamb on drums, Everett McNiven on bass and Nathan Parker on guitar.

The concert was a benefit for the Orillia Youth Centre.