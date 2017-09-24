For the past 16 years the Orillia Fish and Game Conservation Club has helped kids learn the joys of fishing with its Kids' Fishing Day at the Port of Orillia. Saturday morning dozens of kids and their families came out to the Orillia waterfront to try their hands at angling.

The day provided children aged 15 and under with the opportunity to be introduced to the sport of fishing. Club members volunteered their time to assist the children in preparing their fishing lines, reeling in their catch and releasing the fish. For many of the kids, it is their first exposure to fishing, and they are quite enthusiastic about catching their first fish.

Club members also instruct the children on the importance of live release to ensure fish stocks remain healthy in the future.