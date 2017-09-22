Volunteers wanted

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Trillium Manor registered nurse Sharon Ann Bissember, program and support services supervisor Crystal Rosewell and dietary supervisor Barb Devolin hope area residents answer their call for volunteers. The Orillia facility needs volunteers for friendly visiting and to help residents with meals and activities. They're also looking for a volunteer piano player. For more information, email Crystal.Rosewell@simcoe.ca.