The Subaru of Orillia Terriers' scheduled home game Saturday night against Penetang has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Terriers, who are off to an 0-3 start to their Provincial Junior Hockey League season, will travel to Mitchell for a game Sunday. The Terriers next home action will be Sept. 30 when they welcome Caledon to Rotary Place for a 7:30 p.m. contest.