It may be a great colour, but students at schools across Simcoe County weren't wearing orange Friday because of its bright, happy vibe.

At a number of schools, including Orillia's Lions Oval Public School, their choice of shirt colour represented a chance to learn more about the nation's ugly residential school saga.

Julia Barnett, who serves as Lions Oval prime minister, said it's important to highlight and remember past injustices by taking part in Orange Shirt Day, which began four years ago after Phyllis Webstad told the story of her first day attending the residential school.

Barnett recounted Webstad's troubling story when she was a young Indigenous girl attending a residential school in Williams Lake, British Columbia 30 years ago.

"For her first day at the Mission school, her grandmother provided for her a new orange shirt to wear," Barnett told other students during a special event Friday.

"Phyllis loved it, as it was not only beautiful, but a gift from her dear grandmother. But as soon as she arrived at school her orange shirt was confiscated, along with her other belongings. That experience led Phyllis to the conclusion that no one cared about her feelings, and that she was worthless."

Erected in the 1880s, residential schools were government-sponsored religious schools created to assimilate Indigenous children into British/Canadian culture.

About 150,000 First Nation, Inuit and Métis children were removed from their families and communities and forced to attend the schools, leaving generations of First Nations people scarred by the trauma. The last residential school closed in Saskatchewan in 1996.

And Barnett said the incident involving Webstad was by no means isolated.

"This is only one of the millions of horrible experiences that First Nations children have endured at residential schools," she said.

"Being a part of Orange Shirt day is a way that Lions Oval raises awareness about this unfair treatment," Barnett said. "Because we, at Lions Oval, believe that every child matters."

In Barrie, 13-year-old twins Angus and Anna Noganosh are involved with their school's Waawaatesis or Fireflies group.

As two of the Waawaatesis' founding members, the Noganosh twins are helping Andrew Hunter Elementary School librarian Rosemary Renton educate and share their culture with other students, some of whom are also Indigenous and Metis.

"We started this because there wasn't many First Nations students at the school," Angus said in Andrew Hunter's library on Thursday. "We started this so we could all come together to do fun stuff."

Angus said he's learning about residential schools from his grandfather and grandmother who attended the schools, and learning the traditional way of life from his uncles.

Although Webstad's Orange Shirt Day is held each year on Sept. 30, Stuart Finlayson, superintendent of education at the Simcoe County District School Board, said the board realized too many schools host their Terry Fox Runs on Sept. 29 and adjusted the schedule to accommodate both events.

Finlayson said Canada's Truth and Reconciliation report included several calls to action for educators, including offering age-appropriate Indigenous cultural teachings, which the school board is now implementing across the county.

The board's Indigenous education department provided resources for schools to encourage the implementation of Orange Shirt Day, and the school board has a display in its atrium, as well as a gallery walk detailing the history of residential schools, he said.

"We offer Ojibway classes at some schools where there is a need or even an interest," Finlayson said.

andrewphilips@live.ca

-- with files from Cheryl Browne, Postmedia Network