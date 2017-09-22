Orange added zest to china

The inimitable Oscar Wilde lamented, "I hope I can live up to my blue," and in a somewhat tongue-in-cheek poem, Andrew Lang summed up the 19th-century passion for Chinese and Japanese blue and white porcelain in a neat little verse:

There's a joy without canker or care

There's a pleasure eternally new

'Tis to gloat on the glaze and the mark

Of china that's ancient and blue.

Indeed, it's sometimes hard to believe any other colour scheme for china existed, so great was the fascination with blue and white oriental porcelain, which flourished in Europe from the time these wares were first imported in the late 17th century. Even after porcelain was first made at Meissen in the first decade of the 18th century, oriental porcelain was still imported in huge quantities and its continued influence on the development of European porcelain, particularly its decoration, cannot be overestimated.

While blue and white reigned supreme, beautifully painted oriental polychrome wares with an array of colours like acid green, turquoise, deep purple, egg-yolk yellow, black, iron red, pink and coral were also appealing, and 18th-century Japanese Kakiemon porcelain with its delicate multi-coloured floral decoration balanced with large areas of undecorated white ground was widely imitated at Meissen, Sevres, and in England at Bow, Chelsea, Derby and Worcester.

Blue and white was relatively trouble free and inexpensive to produce and guaranteed to sell, particularly in England. However, difficulty in obtaining cobalt, necessary for making blue pigment, during the Napoleonic Wars at the end of the 18th century led many potteries to develop new ranges of colours like lilac, raspberry, sea green and a variety of yellows and, with them, increase their production of polychrome wares. As technical expertise grew, the variety of new colours was used not just for decoration but also as ground colour.

One unusual new colour, orange, inspired by the iron red often used in Japanese porcelain, particularly the popular Imari patterns, was introduced to surprising acclaim. Orange could never replace pinks, blues and greens, and "orange and white" simply couldn't compete with the universal appeal of "blue and white," but innovative potters experimented with the new colour and it became oddly popular. Worcester, for example, launched what proved to be one of its most popular patterns, Scarlet Japan, in the 1790s, which had alternating panels of orange decorated with stylized chrysanthemums and white ones painted with sprays of naturalistic flowers.

Orange mineral pigments were used by the Egyptians and the colour is also found in other ancient pottery and in medieval manuscripts, but it was known only as yellow-red until Portuguese merchants brought the first orange trees to Europe from Asia in the late 15th century. The brilliant colour of the fruit, laranga in Portuguese, was soon associated with the pigment itself.

Until the 18th century, the colour orange was made from one of two minerals: orpient (used since ancient times) or realgar, a highly toxic compound that was a form of arsenic. In 1797, French chemist Louis Vauquelin discovered the mineral crocoite (lead chromate) and used it to make the first synthetic orange pigment, chrome orange. By the 1840s, chrome orange had been replaced by cadmium orange made from cadmium sulfide mixed in varying proportions with cadmium selenide.

In the West, orange is associated with energy, amusement, frivolity and entertainment -- exactly the opposite of its complementary colour, blue, which is associated with calm and reflection. As well, in Christian symbolism, orange often represents the sin of gluttony, which makes it perhaps an odd choice for tableware, but, nevertheless, as the photograph here shows, orange's positive associations made it a happy choice for 19th-century china.

The two earliest pieces shown are the plate at the far left, and the saucer is third from the right. They both date to the first decade-or-so of the 19th century and clearly show the continuing influence of Chinese decorative motifs. Both pieces are transfer printed and then coloured by hand, a common practice that permitted particularly strong colour in the hand-painted enamels. The saucer has a central scene of Chinese figures in a garden but with a decidedly Western floral pattern on the rim in a vibrant orange. The plate is decorated with an amusing combination of classical urns, Chinese peony blossoms, Chinese figures in vaguely Western dress, and fanciful birds -- typical of the exuberant interpretation of Chinese decoration devised by many of the Staffordshire potters in the early 19th century.

The dinner plate at the centre-back is early ironstone (the revolutionary earthenware invented by Charles Mason in 1813). The orange elements are beautifully set off by the colour blue and by the large areas of clean, crisp white. The Chinese influence is seen in the two vases perched on rocks and in the delicate butterflies on the rim. At the far right, the decoration on the biscuit barrel, which is entirely hand painted, has its source in Japanese Imari porcelain with its stylized flowers and restricted palette of iron red or orange and blue. It, too, is unmarked but probably dates to about 1870, when Imari was very popular in England.

The large saucer behind it and the coffee cup and saucer at the front are marked Mason's Ironstone and date to about 1890. Mason didn't name its patterns, referring to them by number only, but collectors and dealers have, over the years, named them to help with identification. This one is often called Bible because of the open book in the pattern. The pieces are hand painted over a transfer print and, typical of much of Mason's ironstone, the colours are vivid, bright and clear. The saucer at the back-left is yet another unmarked piece but with a charming pattern of flower petals painted in a strong orange with added berries and leaves -- all combined successfully with navy blue and touches of green.

The last piece of orange china is a lovely little coffee pot, marked only Hand Painted Vienna. The pattern of branches with peaches, their blossoms and leaves is very sophisticated and beautifully painted and the orange and coral colours of the peaches glow against the cream background. There are touches of gilding and the whole is a lovely example of art nouveau decoration.

While it remained unusual and unexpected, orange proved to be a colour to be reckoned with in 19th-century china, and although Oscar Wilde may have wondered if he could live up to his blue, perhaps it might have been even more daring to succumb to the sophistication of orange.

Gay Guthrie has an extensive background in antiques and the decorative arts. This fall, she is offering an antiques appreciation course through the Orillia department of parks, recreation and culture . She can be reached at g.guthrie@sympatico.ca.