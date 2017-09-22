Noah Man, juggling many competing demands on his time, was thinking about quitting taekwondo, a sport he has been immersed in since he was eight. With one eye on the future, the teen knew it was important to keep working hard to maintain his 90% average, but he was also a member of two bands and had begun working at a local coffee shop to save for university. He wasn't sure if he would be able to maintain his commitment to taekwondo.

But then he received a phone call and an offer he couldn't turn down. The Grade 11 Orillia Secondary School student was invited to join an elite, three-member team to compete at the national championships in Calgary. Also on the line was a chance to qualify for the Pan Am Cadet and Junior Championship in Costa Rica.

Man and his teammates -- one from Sudbury and one from Toronto -- struck gold in Calgary and punched their ticket to the Pan Ams, a four-day international competition held Aug. 29-31 in San Jose, Costa Rica. There, the trio once again shone, earning a bronze medal in the poomsae or pattern competition.

"I was more nervous than usual because it was my first international competition," said Man, 15. "The whole atmosphere, being able to represent Canada and being with the team ... it was amazing."

Man poured his heart and soul into training for the Pan Am event. He spent many weekends working out and practising with his teammates in Mississauga and travelled there twice a week in the weeks leading up to the international event. "I just trained as hard as I could because I wanted to do my very best representing Canada," said Man. "It was just a dream I had to compete internationally, so I wanted to put everything into it."

It's been quite a journey for Man. His father, Stan, first brought Noah and his brother to Excel Taekwondo Training Centre, owned by Wayne Tasse, in 2010. Within a few months, the elder Man, who had been having trouble finding time to get to the gym, decided to join his sons on the mat. Not long after, taekwondo became a true family affair, as his wife joined in. Today, Stan Man is an instructor at the small club tucked inside Sunshine Racquet and Fitness and is a third-degree black belt, while both boys have become second-degree black belts; their mom is a first-degree black belt.

So, it was fitting that the whole family travelled to Costa Rica for the Pan Am event. "We decided to turn it into a family holiday ... we wanted Noah to have a good support system for his first international competition," said Stan Man. "It was a proud moment for the whole family."

For Noah, it has reignited his passion for the Korean martial art that has helped to shape him. He has decided to re-commit to the discipline -- at least for the near future. "Before Costa Rica, I thought that would be a great way to end my career, but after being part of Team Canada, I changed my mind," said Man, who is in the final year of eligibility to compete as a junior (14-17). "I have one more year as a junior and I want to try to make the best of it."

Next weekend, Man will take a step in that journey when he competes at the Montreal Open, an international event in Quebec. If all goes well, he will compete at the provincials in January and then cap his impressive run at the nationals in the spring.

Whatever happens, Man, soft-spoken and driven, is thankful for what taekwondo has done for him. "It has opened up a lot of doors for me. I never thought I would be competing internationally; it's crazy," he said. But it's bigger than that. Taekwondo has also given the teen more confidence. "It's helped me a lot. I'm proud of what I've accomplished."

What is taekwondo?

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art characterized by an emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks and fast kicking techniques. Taekwondo was developed during the 1940s and 1950s by various martial artists who combined elements of karate and Chinese martial arts with traditional Korean martial arts traditions.

