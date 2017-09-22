Neglect the cause of sidewalk problem

Over the past several municipal elections, at the very least, it would be difficult to remember a single candidate not espousing the importance of the city's downtown core. Under constant pressure from big-box stores and the explosive growth of west Orillia, candidates have, ad nauseum, vowed to protect, enliven, improve, animate -- you pick the word -- what they all claim to be the heart of Orillia.

But the reality, frankly, has been quite different. Many could argue various councils in addition to the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) have found creative and dispiriting ways to curb growth and development of our downtown core. And the sidewalk on Mississaga Street, literally crumbling and buckling and wowing, losing the fight to roots of trees planted along its spine, is a stunning and tangible example of the lip service that has been paid to our downtown for years.

On Monday night, the chickens came home to roost as the DOMB asked city councillors to green-light a working group to address the sidewalk situation. A working group would be tasked to research and recommend sidewalk/street revitalization improvements, said DOMB manager Lisa Thomson-Roop. "The condition of the sidewalks must be addressed immediately to ensure those who work, live and visit downtown Orillia are able to safely navigate our streets without fear of injury," she wrote.

She is right; the situation is becoming dangerous. Nobody should be surprised. The cobblestone sidewalks were installed in the mid-1980s as part of an ambitious renaissance of the downtown core. They have been virtually neglected ever since.

"We've gotten a lot of life out of them," said DOMB president Ron Spencer. But "the trees have gotten really big and heaved the sidewalk a lot. Right now, they look really shabby. They need to be taken up and replaced, en masse, from one end to the other."

While necessary, it will be a lengthy process; it will mean messy disruptions and headaches for downtown merchants and shoppers alike. It will also be pricey. "It's going to be a costly endeavour, for sure," Spencer said. "The money's got to come from somewhere and we have to plan for that."

This project, however, should have been planned many years ago. The moment the last cobblestone was laid, a long-term plan should have been created to pay for the inevitable replacement. If the DOMB and council had developed such a strategy, putting aside a little bit of money each year, this situation could have been avoided. That hasn't happened, however. So, instead, we are approaching crisis mode.

For now, council has simply asked for the development services and engineering and environmental services and operations departments to report back to council committee on the request. If they are lucky, perhaps the process will drag on long enough to be handed off to the next council, which is exactly why we are where we are today.

It is that perennial paradox of city council. It is only elected for a four-year term, knows it needs to look many years ahead, but is so busy fixated on the crisis of the day that long-term issues get short shrift as if moved about on a chess board without a strategy or end-game in mind. It's a little like starting to save for a university education after your son/daughter has been accepted: way too little, way too late.

-- The Packet & Times

