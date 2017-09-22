Nature always open for business

Do you remember your mom telling you to go outside and play? Or that you needed some fresh air for a good sleep? Then, after you unwillingly moseyed outside, she had a hard time getting you to come inside for bed! Those were good times, and I am here to tell you those good times can still be had. Never underestimate the captivating draw of nature. Once you get out there, you will want to stay outside and play, and we are coming up on the best time of year to enjoy it.

I know it can be shocking at first, maybe even a little upsetting, but when the leaves begin to change colour, there is magic in the air. A great way to start enjoying your autumn is with Orillia Culture Days Sept. 30. Culture Days happens every year and is a great chance to get out and enjoy life in our community. I encourage you to visit Grant's Woods as part of your 2017 Culture Days itinerary. It is a wonderful opportunity to take in the fresh air and some charming, thought-provoking art created in partnership with the Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH). We are featuring seven pieces of art by talented local artists. And don't worry about getting lost; we have a specially designed map available to help you find the art trail. The works are temporary, so get outside and enjoy them against the backdrop of budding fall colour before they're gone.

This year, it seems summer is slipping away into beautiful brown and orange tones before we ever had the chance to enjoy it. Fortunately for us, autumn brings one of nature's greatest shows, and we in the Couchiching region have a front-row seat. Tourists come from all over the world to see the colours change, a marvel we risk taking for granted. This is why the Couchiching Conservancy has a Passport to Nature event Oct. 13 looking at leaves. The event is full (of fall enthusiasts), but don't let that stop you from getting out on your own. Choose a destination, take some pictures, have an adventure and set a fantastic tone for fall.

From the big, sweeping show to the tiniest detail, autumn gives us wonder in abundance. One thing that can be tiny but is certainly abundant in local forests is fungus. What is it that makes fungi so magical? Is it the amazing diversity of colour and form they can create? Is it the soft gills on their undersides, their velvety tops, or the way they seem to cling to fallen logs and defy gravity? There is so much that is fascinating about these organisms. That is why, on Oct. 1, the Couchiching Conservancy Passport to Nature is hosting a (full) hike to find fungi. Fifteen enthusiastic participants will go on a hunt for identification. It is great fun to be out with people who share an interest, and an educated leader, but this doesn't mean you can't enjoy a hunt on your own any time. Recently, our stewardship manager (and his adorable grandson) went out and found 57 species of fungi at Grant's Woods in just over an hour. So, grab an identification guide from a local store or our fantastic library and create your own adventure.

Leaves, fungus, art in forests -- this all leads to one thing: beautiful photographs of a wonderful time spent outdoors. If you are interested in nature, or photography, or nature photography, we have another event coming up for you: the confessions of a crazed photographer, Ethan Meleg. He will present on what it takes to be a nature photographer, with some funny stories along the way. If you are looking for inspiration, look no further. There are still spaces available, so join us Nov. 18 at Lakehead University for this great presentation. It is a free event, so if you would like to register, please visit our website or call the office.

I know not everyone agrees, but I think we are headed into the most wonderful photogenic time of year. If you have been wanting to get out into nature this summer and haven't, it isn't too late. With all of these events going on, and more, there is no reason to stay inside. Put on a cozy sweater, grab your camera, and go outside and play!

Courtney Baker is the administrative assistant at the Couchiching Conservancy, a non-profit land trust dedicated to protecting nature for future generations. To learn more about conservation efforts in our region, visit couchichingconserv.ca.