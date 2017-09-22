With the deadline looming for marijuana legalization and the provincial government continuing to roll out safeguards for the drug’s introduction, municipalities and police forces are still in the dark on the big questions.

Already, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) has released a statement appealing to the federal government to delay the legalization date because police forces across the country have “zero chance they will be ready to enforce new laws for legalized pot by next summer.”

The federal Liberals have pledged pot will be legal in Canada by the summer of 2018.

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke, who chairs the city’s police services board (PSB), said municipalities still have a number of questions regarding how the federal plan will play out.

“I can’t speak for the chiefs of police and can’t speak for the PSB, (but) my own opinion is whatever day we’re going to initiate legalization, everybody has to be prepared,” Clarke said. “There has to be a lot of education and training for our law-enforcement agencies.”

The OPP has more than 80 officers trained in drug-impaired-driving recognition training province-wide.

Orillia OPP commander Insp. Veronica Eaton referred a request for comment to Const. Martin Hill, the detachment’s media officer.

“The role of the OPP is to enforce the law and do so until there are any changes in any current legislation,” said Hill, noting the local OPP unit has at least three officers who have completed drug-impaired driving recognition training.

Mary Shannon, commander of the OPP Collingwood/The Blue Mountain detachment, said she’s concerned about ensuring enough officers are properly trained.

“If we have a large influx of driving while under drug impairment, I have two officers who are trained to do the drug-recognition test,” she said. “And the training is a very demanding course so it is not the type of thing that we could put on next week and get a dozen officers trained.”

Clarke, meanwhile, said that the government needs to clearly outline what will be allowed and what won’t, including what will happen to shops now selling pot paraphernalia and who will monitor the toxicity of the product sold.

“Is there going to be a cannabis control board?” he asked. “The key to making this work will be education and communication with the general public, police and police service boards.”

The five-page submission the CAPC presented to the federal government indicates just how complex the move is in operational terms.

“The CACP supports the goals of the act which is to protect youth, disrupt organized crime and to eliminate the decriminalization of minor marijuana offences,” the report said.

“To do this, however, we need to ensure that everyone across all levels of government is well aligned in the implementation of the new regime. Additionally, police services must be fully apprised of the new regime with sufficient time to train their members and allocate sufficient resources.”

In Ontario, the province announced that they plan to roll out 150 marijuana shops following the LCBO model across the province.

At a recent police services board meeting in Collingwood, Mayor Sandra Cooper recounted a recent conference call involving Ontario municipalities and the province.

“It was an invitation that was sent out to a lot of municipalities from the attorney general Yasir Naqvi,” Mayor Sandra Cooper said. “There wasn’t any new information there, it is still in stages. The conversation was primarily about the shops. He told us that the province will be selling it and where they will pick up their training, not really the enforcement side of it at all.”

One of the big questions, like who will see the revenue from it, wasn’t forthcoming.

“It wasn’t what I was looking for. I will need to know a lot more,” said Cooper, who noted mayors expressed concerns during the phone call over where the shops will be located. “There were some municipalities that were very frustrated and understandably so.”

In a statement released this week, the province announced plans to convene a summit in the fall with policing partners, public health and other stakeholders.

With the goal of keeping communities safe, the summit will be an opportunity to identify the resources necessary to address illegal storefront cannabis sales, proposed provincial offences, enforcement, opportunities for co-ordination and collaboration, and associated resource requirements.

The timing is of small comfort and the deadline approaches for both police and municipal governments.

Added Collingwood Deputy Mayor Brian Saunderson: “In terms of where we are, I think all of us feel like we are in the dark with the 2018 deadline.”

andrewphilips@live.ca

-- with files from J.T. McVeigh, Postmedia Network