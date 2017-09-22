Farewell, 'summer'

Friday at 4:01 p.m. DST in Orillia, the summer of 2017 ended with the autumnal equinox and we moved into the fall of 2017.

There are two equinoxes every year -- the vernal equinox in March and the autumnal equinox in September, when the rays of the sun shine directly on the equator and the length of day and night is nearly equal at the equator. However, for Orillia, at almost 45 degrees north latitude, the length of day and night is not nearly equal until Sept. 25, when the sun rises at 7:08 a.m. and sets at 7:08 p.m., giving a length of daylight of 12 hours and 18 seconds. Equal length for day and night is a few days earlier south of us and later north of us. We use the equator to mark the equinox, so this Saturday is the first full day of autumn in Orillia and we say goodbye to the summer.

Looking back, how has the summer of 2017 been for us? It was predicted in June, before the summer solstice June 21, Ontario would have a very warm summer overall but not terribly humid, with potential of a few severe thunderstorm outbreaks, especially from July into mid-August. The overall prediction was temperature above normal with the warmest days in August and precipitation slightly below normal. This was just after a cold and wet spring, but what followed was more rain and flooding in late June and early July, and the really warm days of summer did not arrive until early September. The average temperature by the end of July was 24 degrees and it was a summer the sun forgot. Rainfall was way above average at 250 mm -- almost three times that of previous years. So, at least summer has gone out with warm temperatures near the end, sunny days and little rainfall.

What is in store for autumn and winter in our area? The Weather Network is predicting near-normal temperatures and precipitation for autumn and winter in our area. A typical winter, not mild but not harsh for our area. Other weather forecast is for above-normal winter temperatures this year, with the coldest periods in mid-November, early and late December, early January and early and mid-February. Precipitation and snowfall will be just above normal in the east and below normal in the west, with the snowiest periods in late November, mid- and late December and early to mid-March. April and May will be a bit cooler than normal, with near-normal precipitation. In summary, it will be a near-normal winter for us.

But what about all the signs of nature that are predicting a harder winter? I was always told if there are lots of berries on the mountain ash trees or lots of cones on the spruce trees, we were in for a hard winter. Notice how heavy laden the trees and shrubs are with cones, fruit and berries. There is an exceptionally heavy crop of bright red berries on the snowy mountain ash and oak-leaved mountain ash trees growing in Orillia yards and on boulevards. The white spruce trees everywhere are heavily covered with masses of cones. The white birch trees are covered with seeds, and the maple trees are covered with keys. Flowering crab-apple trees in Orillia have a bumper crop. Is nature wrong or are we just reading these signs wrong? Let's go to the real experts in predicting weather, the Old Farmer's Almanac. It predicts, from coast to coast, Canadians will experience an overall milder winter than average with below-normal levels of rain and snow. However, southeastern Ontario will experience more snow than normal.

OK, but that does not sound like the harsh winter those heavy berry crops predict. The truth is trees and shrubs produce their harvest based on the seasons that have just passed (spring and summer), not the seasons that are to come (autumn and winter). We have experienced a cool, wet spring and summer with lots of rain and not exceptionally high temperatures, with lack of water and drought conditions. Cooler temperatures and lots of rain are great growing conditions and perfect for producing a high yield of fruits, berries and cones.

Their heavy crops do not predict a harsh winter since the trees would have about as much luck as the Farmer's Almanac in predicting future weather conditions. What these big crops of fruit, seeds, berries and cones do predict for this winter is lots of food for visiting winter birds. Expect to observe large flocks of pine grosbeaks and bohemian waxwings visiting the crops of mountain ash and crab apples this winter. American goldfinch and common redpolls like the seeds of birch. Red crossbills and white-winged crossbills like to feed on the cones of conifers, so expect some flocks this winter. Red crossbills are already moving into the area feeding on spruce cones. Heavy crops of berries and cones do predict, but not the weather that will follow. Plants can do many things for us, but they cannot foretell the future.

Bob Bowles is a local naturalist. He can be contacted at rbowles@rogers.com.