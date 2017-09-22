Fall puts the 'fun' in fungi

With the end of September comes the beginning of the best season of the year: fabulous fall fungi! No doubt you've heard by now some of the trees in our region get a bit "over the top" with their autumn foliage displays, and that unfortunately can be a distraction to the way-cool world of the mushrooms, toadstools and fungus that are on glorious display on the forest floor.

To find fungi, just take a wander, well, just about anywhere. Best time to go looking is a day or so after a warm rain, but several species will remain on display for many days. The richer the soil, the more woody the debris, the damper the moss, the better the rewards for your efforts.

Apparently, some mushroom hunters engage in this pursuit with gastronomic intentions, hoping to boost the taste of the evening's meal. Not me. I enjoy fungi for their shape, colour and, sometimes, texture, not whether they taste nutty or spicy. In fact, the only edible mushrooms I can recommend are the ones found on the supermarket shelf between the green peppers and the lettuce (and be sure to put them in a paper, not plastic, bag when you bring them home).

Ages ago, when fungi foraging was actually a basic skill learned from experienced grandparents, the fruits were divided between toadstools (poisonous ones) and mushrooms (edible ones). The mushy ones were lumped together as "fungus" and not worthy of much notice. Unfortunately, not everyone paid attention to the lessons of the day, so the village's population was occasionally reduced by a few each season.

To identify mushrooms and other fungi today, we have several excellent books to assist us. And sometimes an opportunity to be mentored by a seasoned pro. I am fortunate to be attending a five-day fungus-identification course being offered by Queen's University and am excited to see if my book learnin' is compatible with the knowledge of a learned professor. Should be an excellent workshop.

One of the hints that was sent out to prep us for this workshop was we were to realize that, on any given foray into the woods, we would not be able to identify every species of fungi encountered. At first, this seemed counterproductive to encouraging me to participate, but the reality of the subject is sinking in, as there are thousands of species that could be found in southern Ontario. This is not like a birdwatching trip, where the several dozen bird species found could be ticked off a list with personal assurance. This is going to be tad more challenging.

To even begin an identification, the mushroom (or toadstool, or slime) has to be placed in one of two columns: gilled or non-gilled. Easy enough. You should also note on what substrate said beast is growing: dead wood, bare soil, or leaf litter. Further divide the dead wood into categories of hardwoods or conifer, and further still into well-rotted or recently departed. Now it starts to get interesting, and tedious.

Said specimen needs to drop its spores for the next step on labelling it, especially the gilled varieties. If enough microscopic-sized spores land in a pile, you can discern their colour, and that clue is used to further your quest for a correct name. Pink spores or white? Dark brown or tan? It takes eight to 10 hours for enough spores to gather to get a solid colour, so bring wine.

Actually, no! Some mushroom species react with alcohol and cause nasty reactions in the ol' digestive tract. So, learn how to keep busy doing something else while waiting for the spore print to be created.

Not all mushrooms are that hard to get a handle on, as some can be fairly well-defined just by their shape, such as the edible morels and puffballs. However, note there are several types of morels (some poisonous) and several types of puffballs (some poisonous). So, you know, check out the ones just to the left of the lettuce shelf.

A uniquely shaped puffball that is emerging in late September is called an earthstar. These are puffballs (having large round sacs that contain their spores) but with a thick, fleshy outer skin. In damp weather, this outer layer splits like an orange peel and slowly curls away from the spore sac, with several rays of the peel now looking like a star.

As these rays continue to curl backward, it can lift the structure off the ground, thus pushing the spore sac upward. It has two good reasons for doing this: The spores cannot be shot out of the sac by themselves, and it needs wind to disperse the spores. The rays open up in humid weather, just before a rain, hoping a rocketing raindrop will smash into the sac and force out some spores. And by being situated a bit above the ground, any low-flying breeze will pick up the ejected spores and carry them to new places to grow. Brilliant, for a mushroom.

Use the glossy fall-colour tourist brochures to lure yourself outside, if that's what it takes, but once out there, take time to enjoy the other side of autumn -- the fabulous fall fungi.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.