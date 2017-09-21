"Wee Willie" ready to take on top job: caretaker

Gord Glover says he doesn't have a shadow of a doubt that Wee Willie – the three-year-old “understudy” of the recently departed Wiarton Willie – is ready to take on the starring role as Canada's most-famous weather prognosticating groundhog.

“I have all the confidence in the world that he'll be ready to step in and do a great job,” the South Bruce Peninsula employee, whose job includes taking care of Wiarton Willie, said Thursday.

“When I went in to feed him this morning, he was up looking at me and he looks like he's ready to jump in. But that being said, we can't forget our long-serving monarchy that just passed away.”

South Bruce Peninsula announced Wednesday that Wiarton Willie had been found dead in his home at Bluewater Park on the weekend. The 13-year-old albino groundhog, who the town said died of natural causes, has forecasted the start of spring for the past 11 years.

The town will be holding a “celebration of life” and funeral procession at Bluewater Park on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. to honour the furry rodent.

The town also announced Wednesday that Willie's “understudy” will be promoted to the job of official weather prognosticator after the ceremony concludes.

Wee Willie, as the town is calling him until he takes on his new duties, had been spotted in the wild a few years ago by a family in Oro-Medonte. They contacted South Bruce Peninsula about the white rodent and the town sent a staffer to retrieve him.

Glover, the most recent caretaker of both Wiarton Willie and his young apprentice, said he visits the groundhog enclosure each morning with food for the famous Wiarton residents.

Carrots and cobs of corn are Wee Willie's favourites, he said, but he's also fond of celery, broccoli, radishes and lettuce.

Glover once tried to give Wee Willie some asparagus, but the young marmot turned up his nose at the veggie.

“So we didn't try that again,” he said.

Glover said Wee Willie is an excitable little fellow who has plenty of energy and loves to run and jump around in his home.

“He's getting more used to the notoriety as far as people coming around the cage because both spots are very popular for people to come take a look at and watch,” he said.

Glover said there will always be a place in his heart for the late Wiarton Willie.

“To be totally honest, and this sounds pretty corny, but I'll miss seeing him every morning. He was relaxed where he'd kind of sit and look at me and I'd look at him and we'd have a little conversation and I'd feed him and as soon as he'd hear my voice he'd come over and he knew he was going to get fed,” he said.

“There was a little more interaction, for lack of a better word, where little Willie is a little more excited and he's running around and he's not taking time to say hi.”

A Groundhog Day festival has taken place in Wiarton since 1956. According to legend, if Wiarton Willie sees his shadow when he emerges from his burrow on Feb. 2, there will be six more weeks of winter ahead. No shadow means an early spring.

News of Wiarton Willie's death has been covered by local and national news organizations throughout Canada. Wiarton Willie was also a trending topic Wednesday and Thursday on both Facebook and Twitter.

People also mourned the death of Wiarton Willie in 1999 – after the groundhog died two days before his planned prediction – as well as in 2006 when Willie died of an infection.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson said the town will soon be looking for a new “understudy” for Wee Willie.