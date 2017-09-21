The heart of an artist beats for home

He was aimless as a kid, until he got to high school. A large school, Niagara Falls Collegiate and Vocational Institute, some 1,100 students all struggling to get to classes on time. The halls so crowded it was hard to hurry, difficult to run. And if you did run you got in trouble for running, and if you didn't you got in trouble for being late.

Perhaps the absurdity of it stuck with David Fanstone. That, and everyone trying to make their way through the long halls, trying to get places, the halls packed and then suddenly empty. The kind of thing a future playwright might unconsciously absorb, the kind of micro illustration of the human condition that might linger with a writer.

Or perhaps it was the Falls that helped steer David to the theatre. It's true that his mother took him to live performances when he was young. (His mother, David notes, doted on him, whereas his father only rose to toleration.) It's true that David saw the National Ballet, the Toronto Symphony, opera singers, various recitals. True that the Fanstones had a stereo before they had a television. And that despite his limited education (Grade 3) David's English father (who used to play at Stonehenge as a child, and worked for the railway after coming to Canada) maintained high standards, listening to classical music at home and refusing to give house room to pop records. (David doesn't know how his sister listened to her recording of Elvis singing Hound Dog. Perhaps she didn't need to. Perhaps it was enough just to possess that abandoned piece of vinyl.) All of which must have had an impact, developed in David an appreciation for the stage, for artistic excellence. Yet the falls may have had an impact all their own, perhaps of equal, even greater significance.

Though he would have taken them for granted as a child. First known them through boyish eyes, the scene of adventure, caves to explore, fascinating territory to cover on his bicycle. Not as a magnet for honeymooners and daredevils and suicides. A place, as Pierre Berton notes in his book Niagara, long associated with love, passion, obsession. All that beautiful, deadly water sweeping people away, the stage for so many human dramas.

So that by Grade 9, David was perhaps primed to fall in love with the theatre. Ready to be caught up in a production of Broadway In Miniature, and discover something that unlike other classes was not to him pointless and boring. Here were teachers who treated a person with respect regardless of age, who valued his abilities, wanted him on the team. Here was work that resulted in a visible, final, wondrous product. Here was true production, a creation of seemingly limitless possibilities, capable of reaching the human heart and mind, generating change, sometimes even money.

He never considered looking back. Didn't worry if a career in theatre was sensible or not. Started writing and acting. (The Tin Soldier, a musical David wrote while still in his teens, garnered sold-out audiences, but plagued by stage fright David later gave up acting.) Went off to Queen's University to study English and drama, attaining the highest grade point average in his class.

Never had a straight job except for a brief stint as a night watchman. Which also led directly to drama, an angry husband appearing one night at the women's halfway house and shooting at the door. An incident that perhaps confirmed David's assertion that a life in show business was no more precarious than another, setting off all over Ontario to work with various community theatres, directing plays and conduct workshops.

Doesn't care where he lives. Perhaps because of those itinerant years or because he's at home wherever there's a theatre. Yet he's written a book about growing up in Niagara Falls (Tales of My Youth), and plans to head home when the time comes. And he's stayed in Orillia, even after his years as manager of the opera house and artistic director of the Sunshine Festival came to an end (1986 to 2005). The arrival of the casino, and a decline in theatre attendance were contributing factors.

He's still working, still endeavouring to use theatre as an economic engine for local business by building trips around theatre productions.

Still, via the fledgling New Sunshine Festival, bringing in bus loads of theatregoers (some 900 this first season), partnering with local businesses (the Island Princess, Mariposa Market, Golden Wok, Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre, Hawk Ridge Golf & Country Club, and the Leacock museum, to name a few). Still sees theatre as the life blood of a community. Theatre is, after all, David says, the only thing that's new every year. Blooming perennially no matter how poor the soil or cold the climate, as hope is said to spring eternal in the human heart.

He never wakes up feeling miserable. (Even during his two-year struggle with cancer when David managed to dodge a number of possible sobering outcomes including loss of speech and the use of an arm). Content with any day that provides the chance to write or pull a show together, this year's offerings including Dog Park Jamboree, The Night The Lights Went Out On Broadway (the story of Ethel Merman written under a pen name), and the upcoming The Wild Blue Yonder, a musical about a real-life Winnipeg farm boy seeking adventure in the First World War via the Royal Flying school at Beamsville.

It must be true then, what Ethel Merman sang -- there is no business like show business, where people smile when they are low. Or perhaps David Fanstone absorbed more than just the mist growing up in Niagara, and like that dauntless river, just keeps rolling along.

The Wild Blue Yonder, featuring famous and lost songs from the First World War, plays Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. For details call 705-242-8011 or visit newsunshinefestival.com.

