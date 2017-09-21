Sports therapy facility opens doors

SUBMITTED Sports Medicine recently added a new location in Orillia to serve the Orillia, Rama, Midland, Penetang and Gravenhurst communities, The new facility is located in the West Ridge Mall and includes physiotherapy, massage therapy, athletic therapy, chiropractic and sport chiropractic care. The state-of-the-art facility, which includes a 3,000 sq. ft. training area, has already gained the interest of the North Central Predators, who have committed to having their teams utilize in-season training, fitness testing, sport nutrition and mental performance services. From left to right: Rick Schaly (owner), Garfield Dunlop, Dr. Lucas Laframboise (co-owner and chiropractor), Dr. Michelle Laframboise (co-owner and sport chiropractor), Tamara Schaly (owner), Dr. Jason Porr (co-owner and sport chiropractor), Coun. Mason Ainsworth and Coun. Jeff Clark.