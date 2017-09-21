Funds raised for OSPCA

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Orillia Home Hardware Building Centre welcomed dogs of all shapes and sizes along with their owners Thursday evening for a special fundraiser supporting the OSPCA Orillia Animal Centre. The event featured a wide range of activities for both humans and their canine companions, including a “man and his best friend” fashion show, nails trims and costumes for dogs and a presentation by the OPP's canine unit. Pictured are local OSPCA fund development officer Erin Price, store owner John Locke and Harley, a friendly five-year-old Labrador retriever.