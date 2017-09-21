Jim Sammon is happy all the hard work seems to be paying off.

The Orillia Secondary School principal said students and staff put a lot of effort into arriving at higher literacy scores during the latest round of provincial Education, Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) testing.

All totalled, 246 OSS students wrote the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test with the pass rate jumping from 61% in 2015-16 to 76% in 2016-17. Students must pass the test before being allowed to graduate.

"Obviously the year prior, our results were disappointing," Sammon said. "So this validates all the work our teachers did last year. We're trending in the right direction. We also closed the gender gap between male and female achievement."

But Sammon pointed out the literacy test is only one measure of a student's academic success with other factors such as staff-student rapport also playing an important role.

"That being said, this is one step of the journey and we're going to continue moving forward."

Julie Underhill, who only recently became principal at Twin Lakes Secondary School, said she will need a bit of time to review the results before commenting.

"I'm sitting down tomorrow (Friday) morning and will look at the school data," she said. "I will have better information and what the trend is after the weekend."

Patrick Fogarty Catholic High School principal Carolyn Healy said she's happy with her school's results that have "gone up."

Healy said Patrick Fogarty has made a concerted effort in the last little while to help students achieve higher math grades by introducing key support initiatives.

But like Sammon, Healy noted that EQAO results are simply one tool a school can use since the tests don't address things like a school's climate, rapport and other intangibles like encouraging students to explore their talents and interests.

"We use the EQAO as a measure," she said. "I believe in developing relationships first."

But at least one Simcoe County District School Board official isn't pleased with the results of math results from this year's EQAO testing.

"I don't believe we can blame the students," said Chris Samis, the board's superintendent of program and special education. "The same students are doing well in literacy.

"It goes back to us offering better math instruction," he said. "We definitely need to look at those (EQAO) numbers."

Samis is speaking specifically about the 2016/17 Grade 6 provincial math test results, where the public board - as a whole - received a dismal 39% pass of Level 3 (70%) or higher.

By Grade 9, students in applied math had only achieved 42% pass, whereas in the academic math studies, students received a 75% pass rate. But, while the provincial average is 83% in academic math, it's only at 44% for applied students provincially.

At the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, communications manager Pauline Stevenson said after all the teachers' extra effort in the math curriculum, they, too, are concerned about the test results.

The Grade 6 reading results show a 77% pass, and a 76% pass in writing, however the EQAO scores reveal only 40% of students passed the test.

"We don't think the math scores are reflective of what's going on in the classroom," Stevenson said, noting the board welcomes the review of EQAO math and literacy tests promised by Premier Kathleen Wynne earlier this month.

Catholic high school students in academic math had a 76% pass rate, while the applied high-school students only achieved a 40% pass rate. They also received a 77% pass on the Grade 10 literacy test.

