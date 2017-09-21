Curlers hit the ice for new season

In just a few weeks, the curling ice will be ready for play at Barnfield Point Recreation Centre.

Members of the Orillia Curling Club are looking forward to another great season of curling leagues and bonspiels.

The new registration form is on the club's website where it can be completed and mailed and there is registration in person this Saturday at Barnfield Point between 10 a.m. and noon.

This year the curling season begins the week of Oct. 16 and there will be open ice practice times on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Returning curling members are encouraged to come out and practise and anyone interested in joining are welcome to come out and give curling a try.

The Orillia Curling Club offers leagues during the week for both daytime and evening curling.

Check out the website orilliacurlingclub.ca for more information.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.