Why the city scrapped plastic yard waste bags

On July 1, the City of Orillia moved in line with many Ontario municipalities to no longer allow plastic bags for leaf and yard waste collection. Only paper and compostable yard waste bags will be accepted.

As we move into the fall season, I would like to explain the reasoning for this change and address the concerns we've heard from some residents.

Several years ago, I went around with our collection crews to understand the issues they face with the city's collection programs. One concern that stood out clearly was the emptying of plastic yard waste bags. The process is quite labour intensive. If someone sets out a large number of leaf bags, the collection crew can be sitting at the side of the road with an idling truck for a long period of time, emptying the bags. Some yard waste bags contained sharp rose bushes or prickly branches that would easily scratch collection staff when emptying. Another concern I saw first-hand was the bags could not always be fully emptied, particularly if the leaves were wet. If the bags were not left for reuse, these leaves were getting buried in our landfill with the plastic bags.

By collecting leaf and yard waste in paper or compostable bags, the bag does not have to be emptied, so the collection crew can collect the material more effectively and with less chance of injury or spillage. If a rigid container is used, it can be emptied much more easily than a plastic bag and with less chance of injury. The overall effect is more leaf and yard waste can be collected faster, meaning we don't have to send out extra collection trucks in the busy leaf season to stay on schedule with leaf collection. Given these bags are composted, nothing ends up in our landfill.

Concerns we've heard from some residents include the following: They liked the option of reusing plastic bags; paper bags will fall apart in wet weather; paper and compostable bags are more expensive than plastic bags; and local stores do not have compostable yard waste bags in stock. I will address each of these concerns below.

Reuse option: For those who liked the idea of reusing plastic bags, you can still reuse rigid labelled containers (e.g. garbage bin) to set out your leaves and other yard waste. Simply put a label on the container and use it weekly. Free labels are available at the Waste Diversion Site at 100 Kitchener St.

Wet paper bags: Studies have shown paper yard waste bags respond well to wet weather conditions. The paper bags have a protective, wet-strength coating that resists the absorption of rain and water. It is recommended the filled bags are not left out in the elements for an extended period of time (e.g. weeks) before being placed at the curb.

Expense: Bag usage and cost can be greatly reduced by mulching the leaves before bagging them. An alternative is to leave the mulched leaves on your lawn or compost them in your backyard. Leaves can also be dropped off at the Waste Diversion Site at no charge.

Availability of bags: Most Orillia stores have had a good supply of compostable bags for lining your green bin but did not have a supply of compostable yard waste bags. Earlier this year, staff notified local retailers of the new requirement. After hearing concerns regarding availability from residents, we have contacted local stores again. We are aware of a number of stores in Orillia that sell these bags. Bags can also be purchased online.

Moving to these new methods for collection of leaf and yard waste is one more way we can remove plastic bags from our landfill. This change is estimated to cost approximately $27,000 less per year compared to collecting leaf and yard waste in clear, plastic bags. Please visit orillia.ca/recyclingtips or contact the Waste Diversion Site at 705-325-3522 for helpful tips on waste diversion.

Greg Preston is the City of Orillia's manager of waste management.