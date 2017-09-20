Stop playing politics at the council table

When Mason Ainsworth put his name forward to run as a city councillor in Ward 3 in 2014, the then-22-year-old vowed to bring youth and energy to the council table. He has done that.

In all of his campaign literature, he used three watchwords to describe how he would approach being a city councillor. He vowed to be approachable, hard-working and accountable. From all appearances, he has certainly been approachable and has worked hard; he is present at almost every function and event that happens in Orillia. But, today, it's important he embrace that third tenet: accountability.

On Monday night, during a somewhat heated debate about providing a further $25,000 to the Huronia Cultural Campus (HCC), Ainsworth crossed the line. He and his council colleague, Sarah Valiquette-Thompson, felt council should defer anteing up the cash until the province has made a definitive decision about the future use of the Huronia Regional Centre land, where the HCC hopes to situate a cultural centre the volunteer-run entity envisions evolving into something that rivals the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Ainsworth is not against the concept, but rather the timing of the city's investment. Upset that his fellow councillors were not on side with his stance, he turned a political issue into an intensely personal one. He said the decision was not "about making deals with friends. This is about protecting our taxpayer dollars."

His comment, as you might imagine, went over like a lead balloon. Mayor Steve Clarke immediately stepped in and reminded Ainsworth about the importance of decorum, reminded him of their shared vows to refrain from such attacks and asked him to retract his statement. In response, Ainsworth provided a back-handed apology that only seemed to underline his belief perceived friendships between certain councillors and members of the HCC board were influencing those councillors.

It is a ridiculous, unprovable assertion by someone who should know better. Sadly, it's all about politics. It is no secret Ainsworth is a conservative party backer who is front and centre whenever Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown or other conservative MPs or MPPs in the area hold a public event. Fred Larsen, meanwhile, is a well-known local Liberal candidate and party official who is the public face of the HCC initiative. It is no secret Clarke and Coun. Ralph Cipolla have both run under the Liberal banner in previous elections, while Coun. Pat Hehn has helped in multiple Liberal campaigns.

What Ainsworth was saying, while trying to avoid saying it, was because Larsen is friends with some members of council, they were choosing to side with the HCC. He is, all puns aside, out in left field. He should have faith these -- and all -- city councillors are able to set aside their personal feelings when asked to make a decision at the council table. In a small city like Orillia, there are 'friendships' involved in almost any decision that comes to the council table.

Ainsworth could have presented a cogent, persuasive case for his stance without making it personal. He opted not to. He could have retracted his statement when he had the chance, but he chose not to. The words we use are important. And the words he chose to use speak more about him than those he has attacked with his juvenile barb. It is a statement not befitting someone who has ambitious political aspirations, and he needs to be held accountable for it.

