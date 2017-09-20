A spike in drug overdoses has Orillia OPP concerned.

Since Aug. 1, the local detachment has answered 22 calls for service related to drug overdoses, compared to 10 in the rest of 2017.

The 32 cases highlighted by OPP in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon were not fatal overdoses, Const. Martin Hill confirmed.

“But you never know when you’re going to get that next call and it’s going to be a fatal overdose,” he said.

However, the police service has investigated a number of sudden deaths throughout the year. In those instances, the cause of death might not be immediately known.

“We may have had fatalities; we’re not in the position to say right now,” he added. “It’s ultimately up to the coroner’s office to release those statistics for Orillia and Simcoe County.”

Police are trying to determine why the the number of overdoses jumped 120% in six weeks. The strength of the drugs is one avenue being investigated.

“It’s obvious to use that there’s a potent drug that’s being misrepresented in place of these drugs,” Hill said. “Or maybe people don’t know the doses that they’re taking or they’re selling. I’ll use methadone as an example. No two people’s methadone doses are the same. If I take your methadone, it would harm me if it’s too strong.”

Orillia OPP is starting to gather information and input from stakeholders to develop an integrated drug strategy, aimed at minimizing the risk of harm to community members. Police hope some community consultation on the issue can happen within the next month.

Until then, police are anxious to spread the word about the dangers of drug use as far as they can.

“It’s a big education piece for right now, just getting the word out,” Hill said. “(Hopefully, people) will go, ‘Wow, this is what’s going on. I better watch out what I buy or I better educate my teenager or my friends.’”

Police say both recreational and prescription drugs are being found during overdose investigations. As well, the overdoses aren’t being found in only one neighbourhood of the city.

“From what we’ve gathered so far, the majority of our calls, I think we’re probably fair to say, have happened in the City of Orillia,” Hill said. “It’s not one neighbourhood ... This is the type of thing where people think, ‘It can’t happen to me; it’s not in my neighbourhood.’ But ... it’s happening in a lot of neighbourhoods.”

Community services are available to those who want assistance for drug addiction. Addictions services are available through the Canadian Mental Health Association by calling 705-325-4999 or by attending the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie to participate in its withdrawal-management services.

